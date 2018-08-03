Topics

AVIXA Women to Form Boston Regional Group

The Boston Regional Group of the AVIXA Women's Council has formed. The group will host its first event, an ice cream social, on Thursday, August 9 at Boston University.

"I'm thrilled to be one of the founding members of the Boston Regional Group [of the AVIXA Women's Council] and to be planning our inaugural event," said Hope Roth, lead programmer, Riordan Brother Integration. "We know this will be a fantastic end-of-summer evening filled with lively discussion and, of course, a supportive networking environment."

"Adding another East Coast group to the AVIXA Women's Council is thrilling," said Gina Sansivero, director of business development, education, FSR, and co-founder of the NYC Metro Group of the AVIXA Women's Council. "My hope is that we have a large turnout of both women and men at this kick-off event—remember to bring your friends!"

To register for this free event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/avixa-womens-council-boston-meeting-tickets-47438046474.

Space for the ice cream social was donated by Boston University Learning and Event Technology Services (LETS); Sapphire Marketing, LG, Biamp, New Era Technologies, and Riordan Brothers are sponsoring the event.