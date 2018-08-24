5 Reasons You Need To Be At The SCN Think Tank

The SCN Think Tank is right around the corner, and I for one, am stoked. Here are my top five reasons why you need to attend.

1. All of your friends will be there.

The Think Tank will be packed with top integrators, consultants, and experience designers. And they're there to meet you. Everyone is there to learn and share their tips and tricks on bringing AV to the next level.

2. You'll make new connections.

The Think Tank is co-located with the AV/IT Leadership Summit, the must-attend event for CIOs, CTOs, and in-house AV managers. They'll be plenty of time for you to network with those attendees—you can't afford to miss your chance to mingle with power players from companies like United Airlines, Google, Indeed, Rutgers University, and more.

3. You'll walk away with a better understanding of the future of pro AV.

Want to know what the pro AV market will be in one, three, even five years? You won't want to miss The Future of AV panel at 1 p.m. You'll get a sneak peeks of new technologies and how they apply to the market directly from leading AV manufacturers like Barco. And, no, this won't be a product pitch—they'll be talking about the overall state of the market and how trends will shape their product roadmaps.

4. You need AVIXA RUs.

Let's face it—you need those AVIXA RUs to keep your CTS certification. People who attend the full day of education will receive 5.5 RUs. Kill two birds with one stone—get actionable info to take back to your job and renew your certification.

5. You'll see AV technologies in action.

We're ending the day with a behind-the-scenes tour of the Liberty Science Center's AV systems. Led by the venue's AV team, you'll hear about how they chose the technology, challenges they face, and how it enhances the visitor experience.

If that doesn't convince you, I don't know what else will. Well, maybe I have one more thing—IT'S FREE! Use code "SCNGuest" for admission on me.

See you September 27 in Jersey City!

REGISTER NOW: https://www.scnthinktank.com/tt-jerseycity2018/begin