The Role of the AV Technology Ecosystem in Education

By published

AV Technology's content director, Cindy Davis, discusses the increased and critical role of AV technologies in education with Sandi Stambaugh, senior vice president of product management at TD SYNNEX. Stambaugh provides insight into the overall AV/IT ecosystem and how to obtain funding.

Sandi Stambaugh
(Image credit: Future)

In a video interview, AV Technology's content director, Cindy Davis, discusses the increased and critical role of AV technologies in education with Sandi Stambaugh, senior vice president of product management at TD SYNNEX. Stambaugh provides insight into the overall AV/IT ecosystem and how to obtain funding.

Whether K-12 or higher education, since March 2020, the role of AV technologies in the classroom has grown exponentially. When it comes to AV, people think of the devices—monitors, cameras, microphones—but it's much more. "There is more of a cohesive system now that incorporates that digital communication network, collaboration, and interoperability between the different systems that pull those devices together," Stambaugh said.

When discussing today's AV ecosystem, you can't leave out the infrastructure, network security, and more. "Now it's about threat detection, video management, analytics, and AI," Stambaugh added.

But getting funding for these systems can be a challenge. "A big part of it is understanding the funding programs available for schools and having a Subject Matter Expert (SME) on staff in education who understands what public sector policies are and what funds are available to help them deliver the solutions based on what's needed in the classroom," she said. TD SYNNEX did just that. "We hired former school administrators and technology coordinators representing higher ed and K-12. TD SYNNEX provides this level of expertise to its partners and customers," Stambaugh said.

For much more on funding, and the AV ecosystem in K-12 and higher ed, watch the full interview here:

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.