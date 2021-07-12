The Latest Racks and Mounts for Pro AV

Racks and mounts are a small but critical part of any pro AV installation.

[The Integration Guide to Displays and Mounts]

“Choosing the right rack or cabinet size for a project is important,” said Mike McCormick, senior regional sales manager at AtlasIED. “Not only is it time-consuming to try to fit equipment in a rack that is undersized for a job, but cable pathways may become overcrowded and overheating could occur. Integrators should choose racks that are large enough to provide appropriate ventilation for the type and amount of gear, as well as adequate room for organized cable structure.”

In addition to saving time, choosing the appropriate mount or rack can save money. “Ease of specification, ordering, and installation are important factors when choosing a high-quality mount because time is money for installers,” said Tony Caruso, product manager, Chief. “The right online tools, resources, and easy-to-find product information are essential whether specifying a wall mount, monitor arm mount, cart, or video wall installation.”

“It’s essential to think about long-term serviceability when selecting a mount, too—ensuring that the display, behind-display storage and small AV components can be quickly accessed for maintenance or upgrades,” Caruso added.

Peerless-AV director of business development Megan Zeller advises integrators to factor the mount into the equation from the beginning. “Even the most thought-out installations come with an array of last-minute complications,” she said. “Having a reliable mount—from a reliable manufacturer—is so crucial for integrators to ensure they avoid any installation or future issues that will create an increase in cost. Installers should use qualified wall mounts that allow for an easy and quick installation process and can handle any last-minute on-site challenges, like uneven wall structures. [This] will end up saving them, as well as the customer, time and money.”

Ensuring integration firms are working with a reliable manufacturer is of the utmost importance, according to Rob Brunett, SnapAV’s product manager for infrastructure products. “When determining which rack or mount to buy, look for manufacturers who confidently stand behind their products with lifetime warranties and generous return policies,” he advised.

Choosing the right mount or rack from the right manufacturer is critical to a successful installation. SCN takes a look at the latest products available from manufacturers.

Peerless-AV Seamless Kitted Series

Peerless-AV’s Seamless Kitted Series Mounting Systems are designed exclusively for leading direct view LED display manufacturers. These slim, space-saving mounts come equipped with easy-hang hardware, a lightweight aluminum frame, and integrated cable management. The unique modular designs allow for unlimited video wall display configurations, as well as height and depth adjustments. To ensure easy installation and high-quality customer support, Peerless-AV offers start-to-finish support through the Seamless dvLED Video Wall Integration Program.

AtlasIED Texas Tough

Texas Tough is a premier series of showcase equipment racks from AtlasIED offering stylish design and visual appeal in multiple heights, from 20RU to 45RU, and depths of 25, 30, and 35 inches. Texas Tough racks incorporate built-in device fault notification and are available with customizable crowns for integrator branding, support contact, or other quick-reference information.

MantelMount MM700

The MantelMount MM700 Pro Pull Down TV Mount is designed for mounting displays up to 115 pounds and up to 90 inches. The MM700—with 26 inches of vertical travel and up to a 60° swivel—offers features including heavy-duty construction (3 mm steel), enhanced stabilization, adjustable stops, auto-straightening, and a built-in sound bar attachment.

SnapAV Strong Carbon Series Mounts

Strong Carbon Series Mounts are engineered with the strength and durability to tackle any install. The Carbon Series is available in a range of styles to optimize viewing. Installer-centric features like post-install leveling, integrated wire management, roll adjustments, and locking pull cords with magnetic ends ensure a quick and dependable deployment. Every Carbon Series Mount is UL certified for a secure installation.

Chief Tempo Flat Panel Support System with Dual-Display Accessory

The need for a rapid deployment, flexibility, and enhanced collaboration that leverages two displays in corporate AV installations is more important than ever. Integrators can meet these challenges with Chief’s Tempo and the new Dual-Display Accessory (AVA1101). The Tempo approach uses the floor instead of walls to support displays and eliminates the need for wall inspection and remediation, resulting in significant cost and time savings. It also limits site visits and personal contact during a project.

B-Tech BT8312

The BT8312 is a slim pop-out mount ideally suited for close-to-the-wall and recessed LCD video wall applications. The mount’s pop-out features a patent-pending soft opening function; following a light push, this feature ensures a controlled and unassisted outward movement of the mount, which protects display bezels during servicing by staying in alignment throughout the opening and closing process.

Middle Atlantic Forward Preconfigured BGR

Middle Atlantic offers an AV foundation built for tomorrow’s speed. The Forward accessories and options included with the Forward Preconfigured BGR were hand-selected by Middle Atlantic product experts with crucial input from customers. The result is a single part number aimed at helping integrators get the job done in a fraction of the time, with everything needed for an optimized foundation to deliver the ultimate AV experience.

Click here to read more stories from the July 2021 issue of SCN.