Racks and Mounts That Improve Installation Efficiency

Perhaps few other categories strive so tirelessly to make integrator’s lives easier than that of racks and mounts. Whether it’s by modularity, surge protection, digital tools, or custom configurations, integrators’ preferred methods of service for these critical building blocks of every installation continue to expand to modern needs. Here’s a rundown of some of the latest offerings.

Chief Fusion Modular Series

The Fusion Modular Series uses common components of Fusion multi-display mounts and a new online configurator to give customers the ability to build and order the parts necessary to meet their exact application requirements. The updated configurator supports menu board and video wall configurations, and allows for nonstandard single row installs, such as multiple display sizes, mixed portrait/landscape, and gaps between displays.

Peerless-AV DS-VW775-QR

With the SmartMount Supreme Full Service Video Wall Mount with Quick Release’s tool-less micro-adjustment, it is faster and easier for integrators to align displays, creating exceptional video walls. With reusable spacers, an easy hang wall plate, and a lighter design, one person can manage installation, reducing time and costs. The DS-VW775-QR’s quick-release pop-out lever also eases serviceability and prevents display damage, particularly in recessed wall applications. And, internal cable management ensures a clean design. It can be used in portrait or landscape orientation.

K&M Wall Mount System

K&M’s approach to wall and ceiling mounted speakers and monitors provides easy, flexible, cost efficient solutions. The adaptor plates come separately and can be matched to a variety of brackets. This system makes it more economical to have a variety of adaptors on hand to fit a need, versus buying a mount with a specific adaptor attached. Available adapter plates include multi-hole pattern (vertical or horizontal), four hole plate (vertical or horizontal), two hole (vertical), and three hole (T-Plate). K&M’s modular adaptor plates and brackets can be combined in 24 different arrangements.

Lowell LPTR Series

The LPTR Series pull and turn rack is designed to provide easy access to equipment stored in cabinetry or millwork. The top section slides forward from its removable base, which can be mounted flush or recessed. The turntable rotates and locks at 45 or 90 degrees to access the back of equipment and cables. The rack features corner post rails tapped 10-32, cable lacing bars and a front security panel. It’s available in 10 to 30 rack units with 19 inch or 23 inch depth.

Middle Atlantic Proximity Vision Display Mount Series

The VDM Series now features a modular design that supports single or multiple display ceiling and wall-mount applications, while delivering a consistent and seamless installation experience. Middle Atlantic has added eight new VDM Series Multi-Display Wall and Ceiling Mounts that are designed for safe and reliable display mounting with features that enable efficient installation and maintenance.

tvONE The OneRack design converts randomly sized, externally-powered devices from any manufacturer into slide-in modules that can be installed quickly, cleanly and serviced easily. The dual redundant power supply is hot swappable, and removes a potential point of failure in racks used for mission critical installations. In addition to reliability, this new power option adds surge protection, DC power conditioning, and load sharing to the ONErack solution.

Tripp Lite SRDVRLB

The SRDVRLB 5U Security DVR Lockbox Enclosure is an all-in-one solution for securely storing and cooling your security digital video recorder (DVR) to protect it from damage, tampering or theft. It’s ideal for network closets, retail outlets, warehouses, offices, classrooms and other locations where you need a DVR to be securely protected from unauthorized access. Constructed from heavy-duty steel in a durable black powder-coat finish, the SRDVRLB has a maximum load capacity of 60 pounds.

VMP ERWEN-12E750

Video Mount Products’ ERWEN-12E750 19-inch wall rack enclosure is a deeper version of VMP’s popular ERWEN-12E wall cabinet, now with 24 inches of usable depth. Features include welded steel construction, numbered rail spaces with standard 10-32 threading, adjustable front and rear rails, vented top and bottom, top and bottom cable routing knockouts, reversible hinged tempered glass front door, and removable hinged back panel and locking side panels, along with 120-pound load capacity.

How are racks and mounts being spruced up for installation efficiencies?

“Space is the name of the game when it comes to efficient rack installations, but even scaled-down electronics require accessible power. One way to provide that without utilizing precious panel space is to mount a compact power strip to the back of rack shelves. To this end, Lowell developed two power strips with a short 12-inch chassis that places seven 15A outlets (or six 15A outlets spaced for power supplies) right behind the equipment. For added flexibility, the compact strips were designed so they can be mounted to other areas of the rack as well.”

—Kevin Ditch, Director of Engineering, Lowell Manufacturing Co.

“Little touches like toolless mounting and rail-depth indexing save a lot of time and money over a big project. For example, installing our four-post rail kit used to require two people: one to support it and another to add screws. We added support pegs so one person can finish faster than two could before. Another trend is racks tailored to specific applications, like our DVR lockbox. We also streamlined a process for customizing small batches quickly, giving installers purpose-built racks that save time, space, and money while increasing client satisfaction. Of course, none of that matters without old-fashioned quality control: holes need to be the right size in the right place, welds need to be solid, and packages need to include all the parts. A missing screw can leave a project dead in the water, so we work very hard to make sure it doesn’t happen.”

–Craig Watkins, director of product marketing for racks and cooling, Tripp Lite

“I don’t know that there is revolution taking place in the cabinet space, but I do know that installation professionals want the cabinets they are using to be efficient and easy to use. That being said, we are finding that there are certain features that users like to see whether it be floor or wall cabinet, and they are appreciative when they are part of an out-of-the-box solution. Features such as numbered rack rail spaces, removable side panels for easy post-installation access, and adjustable rack rails add flexibility and peace of mind. Sometimes it may be preinstalled shelves and/or blanks and casters, leveling feet, and thermal management fan kits that are a big plus for the floor cabinets. Given the increased depth of many of the components being used in the AV and security markets, cabinets with more usable depth have become an important and much-requested feature. In a word, make it easy. When you are the low-tech guys in a high-tech world, the folded steel part of the program shouldn’t be complicated.”

—Keith Fulmer, President, Video Mount Products.