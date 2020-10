At the 2020 AV/IT Summit, representatives from Bose, Dell, Kramer, Shure, and Sony predicted what the pro AV landscape will look like in one, three, and five years.

Watch the video below to learn more about the future of pro AV.

All of the 2020 AV/IT Summit content—including the exhibit hall—is available on demand for the next month. To learn more, visit avitsummit.com.

