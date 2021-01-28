The Digital Signage Event Keynote Preview

Noted digital signage professional Beth Warren of Creative Realities, Inc. is set to keynote The Digital Signage Event, hosted by Systems Contractor News and AVNation, on March 4.

AVNation's Tim Albright spoke with Warren about her keynote and what the future holds for the digital signage space.

Watch the video below to see Beth Warren speak with Tim Albright about digital signage.

The Digital Signage Event is free to attend for qualified* integrators, consultants, content creators, technology managers, and the like.

