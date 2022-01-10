Sharp/NEC Joint Venture on Display at ISE 2022

Sharp NEC Display Solutions Europe will be presenting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2022, from February 1st through to the 4th, on stand E600 in Hall3, Fira Barcelona. Sharp/NEC will showcase the greater choice that comes from two leading brands under one umbrella, and how its latest visual solutions and technology innovations go “Beyond Expectation.”

The newly formed Sharp/NEC joint venture offers significant value to its customers and partners through an enhanced portfolio of products and professional services that’s delivered by an integrated and strengthened team. The venture’s ISE debut in February will showcase its advantages. Highlights on show include innovative solutions for the future of hybrid working and connecting teams for successful remote collaboration, as well as the latest business-critical applications for the transportation, retail signage and higher education sectors. The solutions rely on the combination of hardware with stunning image quality, intuitive software and user-focused design. Together, they offer customers unmissable opportunities to communicate better with customers and collaborate effortlessly with colleagues.

“At ISE 2022, Sharp/NEC invites our customers and partners to experience the synergy of innovation and expertise in our new joint venture”, said Ian Barnard, newly appointed senior vice president of Marketing and Product Management at Sharp NEC Display Solutions Europe. “Customers will see how much more they can expect from the unified approach we are forging at Sharp/NEC. Innovative 8K technology, for instance, brings unprecedented clarity and depth. The broader display product line-up of Sharp/NEC means user choice and flexibility. Moreover, our shared resources and commitment to quality give customers efficiency and sustainability.”

The example of the joint venture’s possibilities will be on display in the New Work area of the booth. The array of new meeting and collaboration solutions will include the touch-responsive NEC MultiSync WD551 Windows Collaboration display that’s become an office necessity alongside the fusion between the Sharp L752B display and the new Synappx platform of applications and services that’s bringing smart home convenience into the workplace. Other industry verticals will find sections of the booth devoted to their needs as well. The solutions for Higher Education will include a fresh look at the projector line-up that’s become indispensable for any educational institution. Signage for retail and transportation is a fast-moving speciality where new Sharp/NEC solutions will surprise and impress visitors.

Additionally, Sharp/NEC will present the next generation of its versatile and future-proof Direct View LED solutions. Visitors can experience captivating content on the latest Direct View LED line-ups, which offer easy setup and straightforward operation. The higher-end LED models have finer pixel pitches for the best viewing experience in even the brightest environments.

“ISE 2022 is an exciting opportunity to debut our joint venture, despite the challenging times that we are all experiencing”, Barnard noted. “ISE has long been an important gathering point for both Sharp and NEC, and we believe organisers are taking the appropriate measures to make the event safe and successful. We’re taking safety measures very seriously, and we see others doing that too.”

To learn more about the Sharp/NEC stand, visit the dedicated ISE 2022 web page.