SCN Hall of Fame 2019

January is always a fun time of year with a lot to look forward to. It’s a time for new beginnings and fresh starts. It’s also time to unveil the SCN Hall of Fame profiles.

Collaboration and experience are two of the words #AVTweeps have heard the most in 2018. SCN’s 2019 Hall of Fame inductees embody those words. Each of them participates in some sort of volunteerism—whether it’s chairing the AVIXA board of directors or working with local hospitals, this year’s Hall of Famers have a true cooperative spirit and find pleasure in working with others. In our interviews, each of them mentioned their dedication to experience—whether it be the experience their employees have within the company or the unique experiences they create for AV end users.

At the end of the day, this year’s group of inductees are all deeply caring and passionate individuals who devote their energy to ensuring their success is a shared success. This group—while proud of their individual accomplishments—is focused on pushing the industry forward and taking professional AV to new heights.

Meet the 2019 SCN Hall of Fame Inductees

Zane Au

Dana Barron

Malissa Dillman

Sam Malik

Angela Nolan

Lisa Perrine

Julian Phillips

Martin "Marty" Schaffel

Marla Suttenberg

