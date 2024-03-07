Roadmap 2024: Yamaha Unified Communications

Holger Stoltze, Director of Product Management at Yamaha Unified Communications, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Holger Stoltze, Director of Product Management at Yamaha Unified Communications

At Yamaha Unified Communications, our efforts over the last few years have been focused on improving audio and video for remote meetings and communications. We do this by offering simplified configuration tools that allow for the creation of the best possible audio without requiring an audio expert, and by implementing new technologies that focus on meeting participants while ignoring and reducing audio and video interruptions from sources not relevant to the meeting.

The use of AI will increase in our products, delivering even more meaningful experiences to the remote participant at the far end. It is important to note that these improvements can be introduced through firmware upgrades of existing products—not a “fork-lift” upgrade of existing infrastructure." —Holger Stoltze, Director of Product Management at Yamaha Unified Communications

These efforts resulted in market-leading products that simplify and improve the setup and meeting experiences of our customers. Our philosophy for the next year (and years) is simply to expand on these efforts. We will do this by expanding our product family to offer additional options answering our customers’ needs. We will enhance and add features and functionalities to our existing products, leading to an even better meeting experience. We will also introduce more and new tools to simplify the design, installation, and optimization of solutions in our customers’ environments.

AI has entered our audiovisual products over the last few years, leading to better detection of meaningful audio versus non-meaningful audio, detection of speakers in audio and video, and delivery of a good meeting experience to remote participants. The use of AI will increase in our products, delivering even more meaningful experiences to the remote participant at the far end. It is important to note that these improvements can be introduced through firmware upgrades of existing products—not a “fork-lift” upgrade of existing infrastructure.

