Roadmap 2024: ViewSonic

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Kenneth Mau, Marketing Communications Director at ViewSonic

2024 is slated to be the year that schools and businesses invest in upgrading, modernizing, and integrating their technologies to operate in the hybrid work and learning environments created over the last few years. The various technologies, tools, and devices need to seamlessly work together, whether with existing infrastructure or in concert with the latest hardware and software.

ViewSonic will be introducing a mix of products that will help create smarter, more customized workspaces and classrooms; promote inclusiveness; and enhance productivity; as well as provide robust and secure management systems for devices.

From Microsoft-approved Teams Rooms products such as Mini PCs and cameras to Zoom-certified desktop monitors as well as portable monitors that connect and charge with a single USB-C cable, ViewSonic will deliver several product lines that help businesses, schools, and our Pro AV partners thrive in 2024." —Kenneth Mau, Marketing Communications Director at ViewSonic

Fast-advancing technologies such as artificial intelligence pose both opportunities and uncertainties. ViewSonic is teaming up with industry leaders including Microsoft and Google to ensure that we continue to deliver innovative solutions for businesses and schools while staying fully committed to our customers’ security and privacy.

Included in these options are Android EDLA-certified ViewBoard interactive displays that offer a suite of device management and monitoring tools provided by Google Workspace. These displays come equipped with a range of security features such as password protection, two-step authentication, and data encryption, among other measures.

The upcoming IFP-G1 ViewBoard and CDE-G1 series of displays will give companies and schools the flexibility and enhanced security options to utilize their own customized systems, as these displays come without SoC.

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Seamless collaboration and productivity means having devices that allow employees, students, and others to work from anywhere, at any time.

From Microsoft-approved Teams Rooms products such as Mini PCs and cameras to Zoom-certified desktop monitors as well as portable monitors that connect and charge with a single USB-C cable, ViewSonic will deliver several product lines that help businesses, schools, and our Pro AV partners thrive in 2024.