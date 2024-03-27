Roadmap 2024: ViewSonic

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Kenneth Mau, Marketing Communications Director at ViewSonic, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

KENNETH MAU Marketing Communications Director ViewSonic
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Kenneth Mau, Marketing Communications Director at ViewSonic

2024 is slated to be the year that schools and businesses invest in upgrading, modernizing, and integrating their technologies to operate in the hybrid work and learning environments created over the last few years. The various technologies, tools, and devices need to seamlessly work together, whether with existing infrastructure or in concert with the latest hardware and software.

ViewSonic will be introducing a mix of products that will help create smarter, more customized workspaces and classrooms; promote inclusiveness; and enhance productivity; as well as provide robust and secure management systems for devices. 

From Microsoft-approved Teams Rooms products such as Mini PCs and cameras to Zoom-certified desktop monitors as well as portable monitors that connect and charge with a single USB-C cable, ViewSonic will deliver several product lines that help businesses, schools, and our Pro AV partners thrive in 2024." —Kenneth Mau, Marketing Communications Director at ViewSonic

Fast-advancing technologies such as artificial intelligence pose both opportunities and uncertainties. ViewSonic is teaming up with industry leaders including Microsoft and Google to ensure that we continue to deliver innovative solutions for businesses and schools while staying fully committed to our customers’ security and privacy. 

Included in these options are Android EDLA-certified ViewBoard interactive displays that offer a suite of device management and monitoring tools provided by Google Workspace. These displays come equipped with a range of security features such as password protection, two-step authentication, and data encryption, among other measures.

The upcoming IFP-G1 ViewBoard and CDE-G1 series of displays will give companies and schools the flexibility and enhanced security options to utilize their own customized systems, as these displays come without SoC.

Seamless collaboration and productivity means having devices that allow employees, students, and others to work from anywhere, at any time. 

From Microsoft-approved Teams Rooms products such as Mini PCs and cameras to Zoom-certified desktop monitors as well as portable monitors that connect and charge with a single USB-C cable, ViewSonic will deliver several product lines that help businesses, schools, and our Pro AV partners thrive in 2024.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.