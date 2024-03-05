Roadmap 2024: Sennheiser

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Charlie Jones, Global Alliance and Partnership Manager, Business Communication at Sennheiser

2024 is all about trying to make things easier for our customers. With so much uncertainty in the world, it seems that every week we have a “new normal,” with companies going back to the office, embracing a remote workforce, or adopting hybrid work policies. At Sennheiser, we want to be the easiest technology partner for our customers to work with, regardless of their setup. We aim to achieve this in a few ways. Notably, utilities like the new free Sennheiser Room Planner software allow AV teams to virtually plan microphones in a room. End users can define the size and height of the room and automatically see the coverage of the mic in their given space, empowering them to select the best possible Sennheiser solution.

As we want to be the easiest partner to work with regardless of the environment or application, we have a broad ecosystem of trusted partners. This includes industry-leading manufacturers that provide solutions from control to connectivity to cameras and everything in between—even furniture. Whether the space utilizes Crestron, Extron, Q-SYS, or another platform entirely, chances are we have (or are working on) a certified solution that can be integrated seamlessly.

We never stop listening to our customers. As we heard requests for better audio in small- to medium-sized rooms, we have recently begun shipping the TeamConnect Ceiling Medium, and later in 2024 will be shipping the TeamConnect Bar Solutions which allow for a plug-and-play video and audio solution at the front of the room, keeping workspaces clutter-free. No more pucks, pods, or wires covering the conference room! The TeamConnect Bars are in testing for all major platforms, ensuring a certified solution for all rooms, and the TeamConnect Ceiling Medium has plugins/modules for Crestron, Q-SYS, Extron, Xilica, and Kramer, with more integrations to be announced across the TeamConnect Family this year.