Roadmap 2024: SDVoE Alliance

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Gareth Heywood, Technology Evangelist at SDVoE Alliance

The SDVoE Alliance is steadfast in its commitment to advancing high-performance AV with an emphasis on sustainability. As hardware devices grow in complexity, their power consumption rises significantly. The conventional approach to compression, driven by escalating technological demands, has led to intricate and power-hungry solutions. The imminent arrival of 8K resolutions necessitates an evolution in compression techniques, resulting in larger devices, increased fan usage, and a compromise in performance.

SDVoE Alliance's members have developed over 700 products that seamlessly integrate, providing system integrators, designers, consultants, and installers with a reliable and environmentally conscious solution." —Gareth Heywood, Technology Evangelist at SDVoE Alliance

In contrast, an ASIC-based device has the potential to reduce power consumption by up to 80 percent compared to its FPGA-based counterpart, while delivering equivalent performance. While this power efficiency is crucial for current 4K requirements, it becomes even more vital as resolutions continue to climb. The pixel rate directly correlates with power consumption, making ASIC-based solutions, such as SDVoE, indispensable.

The SDVoE Alliance is dedicated to offering a sustainable and eco-friendly solution for uncompressed video transmission. By overcoming the limitations of traditional FPGA devices, SDVoE technology not only eliminates latency but also reduces the device footprint. This is achieved through an ultra-lightweight compression engine, resulting in lower power consumption and more compact products. In collaboration, the SDVoE Alliance's members have developed over 700 products that seamlessly integrate, providing system integrators, designers, consultants, and installers with a reliable and environmentally conscious solution.