Roadmap 2024: Listen Technologies

Kim Franklin, Vice President of Global Marketing at Listen Technologies, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Kim Franklin, Vice President of Global Marketing at Listen Technologies

At Listen Technologies, we pride ourselves on innovation and believe that everyone deserves the same great listening experience. Our vision is to revolutionize the way people connect, communicate, and engage through seamless audio experiences.

As smartphones and wearables such as hearing aids, earbuds, and headphones evolve, Listen Technologies continues to bring creative, flexible solutions to market that support these advances in user technology and help people hear clearly. Our newest products and solutions reflect the future of assistive listening and wireless audio.

In a world where sound is a crucial part of how we connect, learn, and experience, Listen Technologies is not just an industry leader; we are dedicated to improving life's experiences through sound." —Kim Franklin, Vice President of Global Marketing at Listen Technologies

The next generation of audio over Wi-Fi, ListenWIFI, features a dedicated receiver, beacons, a new server, and enhanced software to simplify venue management, and provides a better experience for venues and guests.

Additionally, Listen Technologies and Ampetronic have partnered both to create a single, market-leading source for innovative audio solutions, and to bring new technologies to market. Together, we are developing the first complete installed assistive listening system utilizing Auracast broadcast audio technology, to be released later this year. This new platform will transform the way hearing assistance is delivered in public spaces.

In a world where sound is a crucial part of how we connect, learn, and experience, Listen Technologies is not just an industry leader; we are dedicated to improving life's experiences through sound. In this ever-changing landscape of technology innovation, we will continue to be at the forefront of development, revolutionizing the way individuals connect and experience sound. We are excited about the future and proud to help end users engage in the things they enjoy.

