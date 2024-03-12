Roadmap 2024: Crestron

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing at Crestron

The organizations we provide solutions for have been through many, many tumultuous changes over the past several years. Our focus for 2024 is helping businesses as they come out the other side of that tumult—how do we help them scale their technological deployments so they can accomplish what they need to do now?

For example: Everybody was focused on video conferencing for the duration of the pandemic and its aftermath, but now priorities have shifted. Our clients are asking themselves, “What’s the new culture within our organization, now that more of our staff is returning to the office? How do we collaborate more effectively in person with the occasional virtual meeting attendee?”

Meeting equity was initially about virtual meetings, but if you expand that to the culture of collaboration within an organization—whether that’s a virtual meeting, an in-person meeting, or asynchronous chats and email and so on—maintaining that culture becomes critical." —Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing at Crestron

During that period, we spoke a lot about meeting equity, and there’s been an interesting shift in that regard. Meeting equity was initially about virtual meetings, but if you expand that to the culture of collaboration within an organization—whether that’s a virtual meeting, an in-person meeting, or asynchronous chats and email and so on—maintaining that culture becomes critical.

Technology can be incredibly useful in helping to define, establish, and enable a collaboration culture within an organization. Our core technologies are built for fostering just that: Crestron Control solutions, Crestron Flex Video Conferencing, DM NVX AV-over-IP, 1 Beyond speaker tracking cameras, and AirMedia wireless presentation and conferencing systems. They’re all built for intuitive, seamless operations that allow collaborators to meet, create, and ideate without thinking about the tech driving the experience. Refining those solutions means that their users will have more time to collaborate without concerning themselves with the way a space works. Our focus is on creating more of those solutions and refining them—all while maintaining the best-in-class reputation we’ve come to be known for.