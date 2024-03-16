Roadmap 2024: Audinate

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Joshua Rush, Chief Marketing Officer at Audinate

2023 was a bellwether year for Audinate, having shipped over 1 million units. Given the strong connection and recognition with customers, we plan to build on last year’s success by continuing to add elements to our complete Dante AV-over-IP platform. Long the de facto standard in networked audio, our growing portfolio of video products and ever-expanding options for control and management have transformed Dante into a comprehensive, interoperable solution for customers looking to deploy AV-over-IP solutions.

—Joshua Rush, Chief Marketing Officer at Audinate

We’re seeing rapid growth in Dante AV, our family of networked video solutions that bring the simplicity of Dante to AV-over-IP. Dante AV comprises hardware and software products that serve the needs of in-house video distribution (Dante AV Ultra), H.26x streaming (Dante AV-H), and products for signal distribution based on the ASPEED chipset (Dante AV-A). Audinate’s video products are rapidly gaining adoption within the AV-over-IP market, with 35 OEMs currently licensed and developing and delivering video-enabled products to end users.

Beyond the growth in video, our strategy over time is to add more value, services, and capabilities to Dante networks. For example, we’ve made huge strides in cloud-based management and control offerings with the recent launch of Dante Connect and our beta program for Dante Director. With Dante Connect, a network of Dante audio products can send up to 256 channels of synchronized audio from any site to cloud-based Virtual Machines for broadcast editing and production, saving time and money. The soon-to-be-launched Dante Director is a cloud-based application that enables you to organize Dante devices in logical groups and more easily manage Dante networks remotely.

We have a rich product roadmap planned for the remainder of 2024 intended to broaden our solutions offerings and delight our customers, so look for additional announcements from Audinate in the near future.