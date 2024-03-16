Roadmap 2024: Audinate

Joshua Rush, Chief Marketing Officer at Audinate, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

2023 was a bellwether year for Audinate, having shipped over 1 million units. Given the strong connection and recognition with customers, we plan to build on last year’s success by continuing to add elements to our complete Dante AV-over-IP platform. Long the de facto standard in networked audio, our growing portfolio of video products and ever-expanding options for control and management have transformed Dante into a comprehensive, interoperable solution for customers looking to deploy AV-over-IP solutions. 

We have a rich product roadmap planned for the remainder of 2024 intended to broaden our solutions offerings and delight our customers, so look for additional announcements from Audinate in the near future." —Joshua Rush, Chief Marketing Officer at Audinate

We’re seeing rapid growth in Dante AV, our family of networked video solutions that bring the simplicity of Dante to AV-over-IP. Dante AV comprises hardware and software products that serve the needs of in-house video distribution (Dante AV Ultra), H.26x streaming (Dante AV-H), and products for signal distribution based on the ASPEED chipset (Dante AV-A). Audinate’s video products are rapidly gaining adoption within the AV-over-IP market, with 35 OEMs currently licensed and developing and delivering video-enabled products to end users.

Beyond the growth in video, our strategy over time is to add more value, services, and capabilities to Dante networks. For example, we’ve made huge strides in cloud-based management and control offerings with the recent launch of Dante Connect and our beta program for Dante Director. With Dante Connect, a network of Dante audio products can send up to 256 channels of synchronized audio from any site to cloud-based Virtual Machines for broadcast editing and production, saving time and money. The soon-to-be-launched Dante Director is a cloud-based application that enables you to organize Dante devices in logical groups and more easily manage Dante networks remotely.

We have a rich product roadmap planned for the remainder of 2024 intended to broaden our solutions offerings and delight our customers, so look for additional announcements from Audinate in the near future.

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.