Roadmap 2024: 22Miles

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Tomer Mann, Chief Revenue Officer at 22Miles

As we embark on the new year, 22Miles is celebrating a significant leap in our commitment to revolutionizing digital experiences. Our latest Content Manager update, version 7.5, brings new features to our customers to better manage enterprise space management, collaboration, and user experience across their hardware ecosystems.

As part of this release, our AI tools—AI Command, AI Assistant, and AI Backoffice—harness the cutting-edge capabilities of large language models (LLMs) to deliver incredibly responsive user experiences. Using GPT or a propriety on-premises model, 22Miles creates custom AI interfaces suitable for enterprise use cases. These tools empower clients to integrate personalized, accurate, secure content and service tools into their digital signage walls, kiosks, websites, or mobile applications.

Our platform updates include several new employee engagement features, including a Microsoft Outlook plug-in to make space management and room booking easier and more visually accessible for global users. We’ve also debuted the Microsoft Teams App, which integrates collaboration within Teams channels and chats directly with the system’s other functionality: space booking, concierge kiosk services, dynamic digital signage, emergency alerts, and push notifications. Customers will also enjoy new scheduling capabilities for over 250 players within Web Manager and new wayfinding templates to support workplace efficiency.

Our product roadmap for 2024 reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering a robust, user-friendly CMS that has garnered client trust and loyalty for over a decade. With continuous evolution at our core and ongoing improvements at the forefront of our innovation strategy, our portfolio guarantees that customers will enjoy consistency and efficiency in the new year and beyond. Eager to deliver unparalleled consistency, efficiency, and ROI across digital ecosystems in 2024, we invite new and existing clients to harness the power of our CMS and our AI-driven solutions to craft engaging, unified, and secure experiences.