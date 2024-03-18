Roadmap 2024: 22Miles

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Tomer Mann, Chief Revenue Officer at 22Miles, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

Tomer Mann, Chief Revenue Officer at 22Miles
AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Tomer Mann, Chief Revenue Officer at 22Miles

As we embark on the new year, 22Miles is celebrating a significant leap in our commitment to revolutionizing digital experiences. Our latest Content Manager update, version 7.5, brings new features to our customers to better manage enterprise space management, collaboration, and user experience across their hardware ecosystems. 

As part of this release, our AI tools—AI Command, AI Assistant, and AI Backoffice—harness the cutting-edge capabilities of large language models (LLMs) to deliver incredibly responsive user experiences. Using GPT or a propriety on-premises model, 22Miles creates custom AI interfaces suitable for enterprise use cases. These tools empower clients to integrate personalized, accurate, secure content and service tools into their digital signage walls, kiosks, websites, or mobile applications. 

Our product roadmap for 2024 reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering a robust, user-friendly CMS that has garnered client trust and loyalty for over a decade." —Tomer Mann, Chief Revenue Officer at 22Miles

Our platform updates include several new employee engagement features, including a Microsoft Outlook plug-in to make space management and room booking easier and more visually accessible for global users. We’ve also debuted the Microsoft Teams App, which integrates collaboration within Teams channels and chats directly with the system’s other functionality: space booking, concierge kiosk services, dynamic digital signage, emergency alerts, and push notifications. Customers will also enjoy new scheduling capabilities for over 250 players within Web Manager and new wayfinding templates to support workplace efficiency. 

Our product roadmap for 2024 reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering a robust, user-friendly CMS that has garnered client trust and loyalty for over a decade. With continuous evolution at our core and ongoing improvements at the forefront of our innovation strategy, our portfolio guarantees that customers will enjoy consistency and efficiency in the new year and beyond. Eager to deliver unparalleled consistency, efficiency, and ROI across digital ecosystems in 2024, we invite new and existing clients to harness the power of our CMS and our AI-driven solutions to craft engaging, unified, and secure experiences.

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.