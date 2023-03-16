Roadmap 2023: Marshall Electronics

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras at Marshall Electronics (opens in new tab)

Camera technology is only as valuable as it can be integrated into AV workflows easily and seamlessly. For Marshall, video performance is paramount. As we design and develop, we carefully choose the right sensors and processors to deliver the highest-achievable video quality, clarity and color performance. Without these technology components, it would be hard to achieve adoption and maintain long-term growth with our integrator partners.

Easy integration is relative to complexity of the project, although removing headaches and making our technology palatable to more users goes a long way. This may come in the form of universal remote control and command protocols, flexible interchangeable lenses or wide zoom ranges, new streaming options and traditional simultaneous outputs, or even a wide variety of mounting solutions to make installation a breeze. Technology advances can be complex, but efforts to simplify it and adapt to larger audiences greatly enhances use-case scenarios and expands reach.

Seamless integration requires development collaboration with industry partners, adapting codecs, testing stability, refining signals, reducing latency, and working with others in the workflow. Some of these points of contact might have previously been considered technology alternatives, however, Marshall has historically collaborated with a wide range of hardware and software offerings to ensure our products click-in and operate seamlessly. Some of these include NDI, NETGEAR, SRT, Zixi, vMix, OBS, Barco, Audinate, Cyanview, Skaarhoj, Zoom, Crestron, Extron, and so many other software- and hardware-driven collaboration, production, and streaming tools.

As we recently surpassed our 10-year anniversary in cameras and over 40 years servicing the broadcast and professional AV markets with high-performing monitors, switchers, and processing equipment—Marshall continues to build upon past successes and strives to do all these things to make our products easier to use and seamless to integrate while delivering next-level video performance.