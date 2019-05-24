InfoComm 2019 will set the stage for the rest of the year with hundreds of new products being released at the show. Here are the projection products you need to see at InfoComm 2019.

Image 1 of 8 Digital Projection INSIGHT 4K HFR 360 Booth 1642 Digital Projection's new INSIGHT 4K HFR 360 is a high frame-rate solution for creating immersive, collaborative, and interactive 3D experiences. This first-of-its-kind solution allows up to six users to view native 4K 3D content while collaborating with one another in a one-of-a-kind shared virtual environment. Image 2 of 8 Panasonic PT-VMZ Solid Shine LCD Portable Projector Booth 1300 Panasonic’s new PT-VMZ Series Solid Shine LCD Portable Projectors are designed for consistent brightness, from 4,500-6,000 lumens, offering easy and flexible installation. The PT-VMZ Series offers 20,000 hours of long-lasting, reliable, whisper-quiet operation designed for use in classrooms and conference rooms—as well as executive boardrooms and many other applications in education and corporate environments. Image 3 of 8 Optoma ProScene ZK1050 Booth 3833 The Optoma ProScene ZK1050 offers 4K UHD resolution and 10,000 lumens of brightness, coupled with MultiColor Laser technology and HDR-compatibility for powerful visual performance in professional environments. With a long-lasting laser light source and built-in blending and warping, the ZK1050 is designed for hassle-free installation projects. Image 4 of 8 Epson Pro L10 Series Booth 2129 The Pro L10 Series are Epson’s most compact, interchangeable-lens laser projectors. The series offers a high contrast ratio for more realistic images and easier to read presentations. Combining powerful projection with diverse connectivity and a wide range of powered lens options, the projectors fit anywhere that brilliant images are required. Image 5 of 8 Christie D4K40 RGB Laser Projector Booth 2543 The omni-directional Christie D4K40-RGB is the new standard for large-scale pure laser projection and is ideal for rental and staging, according to the company.. Thanks to Christie RealLaser illumination, the D4K40-RGB provides a wide color gamut and features TruLife electronics, 4K resolution, and high frame rates

(HFR) up to 120fps for lifelike detail.



Image 6 of 8 Casio Superior XJ-S400UN LampFree Projector Booth 900 Casio’s Superior XJ-S400UN LampFree Projector offers brightness up to 4000 lumens and is outfitted with the company’s next-generation, mercury-free LED and laser hybrid light source—the R-Hybrid Light Source. Additional features include a 1.7X zoom lens, WUXGA resolution, and Casio’s suite of education solutions. Image 7 of 8 Elite Screens Saker Tab-Tension CineGrey 5D Electric Screen Booth 4588 EliteProAV’s Saker Tab-Tension CineGrey 5D is a motorized 1.5 gain ambient and ceiling light rejecting (ALR/CLR) projector screen. The ISF Certified material rejects the washout effects of ambient light while enhancing picture quality even in bright rooms, according to the company. The screen can roll-up/down with heavy use without suffering material degradation. Image 8 of 8 Draper TecVision CS1200X ALR Booth 1342 Formulated for use in high ambient light applications, TecVision CS1200X ALR features an ambient light rejecting surface with a 1.2 gain. The surface can reject 82 percent of off-axis ambient light, allowing it to achieve high levels of contrast in applications with controlled viewing angles. The viewing surface is ISF certified for color accuracy and 8K ready to ensure optimal image performance at the highest resolution.