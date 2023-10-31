On Visualization Technologies: Visix

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Thought Leader: Sean Matthews, Chief Executive Officer at Visix

We continue to see the digital signage ecosystem evolve in new and exciting ways. Across every vertical, adopters have embraced the knowledge that digital signage is no longer confined to traditional displays. Every screen can now be an endpoint for a digital signage network.

Digital signage software suppliers have stepped up their innovation cycles to help organizations reach people across these many platforms. Hybrid workplace models have fundamentally changed employee engagement, and businesses have increasingly adopted digital signage to provide consistent messaging—over company intranet websites, smartphones, and even conferencing software solutions—to build a better employee experience.

Consider adding QR tags to digital signage displays, meeting room signs, and wayfinding kiosks that allow people to take the information they need with them on their mobile phones." —Sean Matthews, Chief Executive Officer at Visix

The employee experience also ties into a critical new piece of the digital signage ecosystem: space booking and management solutions. While meeting room signs have existed for decades, the focus has shifted to bookable spaces. We now see interactive solutions that allow people to book any shareable asset or space, with the ability to integrate with existing calendar systems. These solutions should be considered part of the overall employee experience.

The success of any digital signage strategy ultimately correlates with its effect on the audience experience. Whether it is the employee experience, the university visitor experience, or the customer experience, audiences today expect screens to be lively and interactive. Without strong audience engagement, the digital signage strategy will fall short.

Digital signage software innovators are helping their customers rise to the occasion, providing easy-to-use content creation tools and managed services to develop compelling interactive experiences. While “interactive” brings visions of touchscreens, there are other ways to create memorable interactive experiences. Consider adding QR tags to digital signage displays, meeting room signs, and wayfinding kiosks that allow people to take the information they need with them on their mobile phones.

Moving forward, we’ll see more integration of AI tools into the digital signage ecosystem—notably for content creation and data analytics that help organizations measure the success of their digital signage strategies.

