On Visualization Technologies: Navori Labs

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Thought Leader: Jordan Feil, Director of Marketing at Navori Labs

AV/IT decision makers must realize that technology is changing and advancing more rapidly than ever. That means keeping one eye on the now and the other on the future when planning their next purchases. By selecting software providers that are forward-thinking and constantly innovating, they will always have a digital signage software platform that can address the latest industry trends and technologies.

This goal is more easily achieved through a single, unified software platform that can handle many projects, from standard digital signage and interactive kiosks to immersive and gesture-powered experiences. AV/IT decision makers must find a way to execute on any project or use case that comes up, without needing to deploy multiple different platforms.

The first hurdle to overcome is confirming that the software is reliable and that it works. Purchasers often get distracted by technology trends they see at tradeshows or in software demos, and rush to buy and implement without the necessary QA and testing. This often results in futuristic experiences that are unreliable and don’t work perfectly 100 percent of the time. Consumers expect snappy, responsive experiences—same as with our personal devices—making functional reliability paramount. Work with vendors that develop and actively support their software in-house to maintain consistency with the digital signage experiences you provide.

While interactive and immersive experiences are designed to impress and excite customers and visitors, never forget to include CTAs and conversion steps along with that wow factor. That may be as simple as gathering contact information from interested customers or offering coupons or other incentives to try out the interactive experience you have made an investment in for your organization. Finding ways to monetize your new experience can take the pressure off, because no matter what, their new project will bring in revenue and potentially pay for itself in the future.

