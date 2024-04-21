On Hybrid Work 2024: Q-SYS

Angela Comitini, Director, Alliances and Ecosystem at Q-SYS, shares insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Creating spaces where employees can connect, collaborate, and share knowledge has been a fundamental component of business success. Before the pandemic, huddle rooms were a popular way to have quick, informal meetings for basic video collaboration and impromptu brainstorming. However, after the pandemic hit, employees no longer wanted to return to the office to simply sit in a small meeting space; instead, they learned to collaborate productively—and often more efficiently—from home. 

High-impact spaces deliver elevated experiences for all meeting participants, combining state-of-the-art technology with a dynamic, scalable environment for hybrid, remote, and in-office spaces." —Angela Comitini, Director, Alliances and Ecosystem at Q-SYS

Now, employers are seeing a need to repurpose existing meeting spaces into spaces that are going to attract employees back to the office. These spaces are used to gather large groups and teams to create an elevated and inclusive experience for those both on and off-site, which also means enabling professional-grade AV and control technology that is purpose-built to the needs of the space. Frost and Sullivan have identified the emergence of meeting spaces they categorize as “high-impact spaces,” and estimate these will increase to more than 11.3 million worldwide by 2025—equal to 11 percent of all meeting spaces worldwide. 

High-impact spaces deliver elevated experiences for all meeting participants, combining state-of-the-art technology with a dynamic, scalable environment for hybrid, remote, and in-office spaces. These dynamic environments are meeting spaces that employees want to return to, as they enable enhanced collaboration and lead to positive meeting outcomes. 

High-impact spaces can serve unique purposes in a range of environments, from small business settings to large enterprises. Q-SYS, a division of QSC, is investing in the development of these spaces by creating a single ecosystem that is easy to deploy, manage, augment, and upgrade according to your specific needs. Via the Q-SYS Platform, companies can purpose-build their high-impact spaces, implementing everything from cutting-edge AV solutions to AI and automation. 

