On Hybrid Work 2024: Legrand | AV

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

David Albright, Senior Business Development Manager, Hybrid Collaboration and Learning at Legrand | AV, shares insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

David Albright, Senior Business Development Manager, Hybrid Collaboration and Learning at Legrand | AV
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share your insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Thought Leader: David Albright, Senior Business Development Manager, Hybrid Collaboration and Learning at Legrand | AV

In a world where remote work and hybrid models have become the norm, businesses that prioritize a culture of belonging are poised to succeed. The way forward involves leveraging transformational workplace experiences through strategically deployed AV systems that facilitate better collaboration. This approach ensures that employees feel valued, engaged, and connected, regardless of their physical location. 

In 2024, the hybrid workplace is driving a demand for a diversity of space sizes and types optimized for a variety of uses." —David Albright, Senior Business Development Manager, Hybrid Collaboration and Learning at Legrand | AV

In 2024, the hybrid workplace is driving a demand for a diversity of space sizes and types optimized for a variety of uses. The mix of space types is changing, with demand for more focus rooms and small meeting spaces that help reduce the office disruption of quick conversations. Small spaces benefit from a standardized meeting experience, so increasingly, Teams and Zoom Room systems are being deployed in environments that formerly were set up for BYOD. Medium to large conference rooms must deliver equitable experiences with AV solutions and furniture designed to optimize audio and video coverage of in-person and remote attendees, with larger displays or laser projection systems with ambient-light-rejecting screens that maximize screen real estate for people and content. For boardrooms and other premium spaces, cutting-edge AV systems including AI-controlled multi-camera systems with spatial audio enhancements are being deployed for flawless communication, reinforcing a company’s culture and values. 

To meet the needs of today’s meeting spaces, we prescribe five pillars that define the new workplace paradigm: achieving meeting equity by designing conferencing spaces that ensure everyone is seen and heard; focusing on fast and repeatable success through efficient meeting space deployments; adaptability in the design of spaces and AV systems that anticipate future needs; delivering reliability with robust AV solutions and remote management tools that contribute to uninterrupted conferencing experiences; and familiarity, achieving consistency across different office locations to foster unity and belonging among team members.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

Roadmaps 2024: 40 AV/IT Companies

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn