On Hybrid Work 2024: Legrand | AV

AVT Question: Please share your insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Thought Leader: David Albright, Senior Business Development Manager, Hybrid Collaboration and Learning at Legrand | AV

In a world where remote work and hybrid models have become the norm, businesses that prioritize a culture of belonging are poised to succeed. The way forward involves leveraging transformational workplace experiences through strategically deployed AV systems that facilitate better collaboration. This approach ensures that employees feel valued, engaged, and connected, regardless of their physical location.

In 2024, the hybrid workplace is driving a demand for a diversity of space sizes and types optimized for a variety of uses." —David Albright, Senior Business Development Manager, Hybrid Collaboration and Learning at Legrand | AV

In 2024, the hybrid workplace is driving a demand for a diversity of space sizes and types optimized for a variety of uses. The mix of space types is changing, with demand for more focus rooms and small meeting spaces that help reduce the office disruption of quick conversations. Small spaces benefit from a standardized meeting experience, so increasingly, Teams and Zoom Room systems are being deployed in environments that formerly were set up for BYOD. Medium to large conference rooms must deliver equitable experiences with AV solutions and furniture designed to optimize audio and video coverage of in-person and remote attendees, with larger displays or laser projection systems with ambient-light-rejecting screens that maximize screen real estate for people and content. For boardrooms and other premium spaces, cutting-edge AV systems including AI-controlled multi-camera systems with spatial audio enhancements are being deployed for flawless communication, reinforcing a company’s culture and values.

To meet the needs of today’s meeting spaces, we prescribe five pillars that define the new workplace paradigm: achieving meeting equity by designing conferencing spaces that ensure everyone is seen and heard; focusing on fast and repeatable success through efficient meeting space deployments; adaptability in the design of spaces and AV systems that anticipate future needs; delivering reliability with robust AV solutions and remote management tools that contribute to uninterrupted conferencing experiences; and familiarity, achieving consistency across different office locations to foster unity and belonging among team members.