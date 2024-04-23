On Hybrid Work 2024: Absen

AVT Question: Please share your insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Thought Leader: Brian Simmons, Industry Development Director of Retail and Corporate Sales at Absen

In the evolving landscape of AV/IT integration, the constant is change, driven by a dynamic confluence of cultural shifts, spatial reimagining, and technological advances. At Absen, our insight into customer trends is shaped by these transformative forces, as we observe organizations navigating the new era of connectivity and collaboration.

Organizations are championing a culture of flexibility and inclusivity, necessitating AV/IT solutions that bridge the physical divides. This cultural evolution underscores the need for adaptive and intuitive technology that supports a diverse and dispersed workforce." —Brian Simmons, Industry Development Director of Retail and Corporate Sales at Absen

In terms of space planning, the traditional office is being redefined. We see a trend towards multi-purpose environments that can swiftly toggle between individual workspaces and collaborative hubs. Customers are seeking out seamless integration of AV/IT to make these transitions fluid, supporting both the focused employee and the synergistic team.

In terms of space planning, the traditional office is being redefined. We see a trend towards multi-purpose environments that can swiftly toggle between individual workspaces and collaborative hubs. Customers are seeking out seamless integration of AV/IT to make these transitions fluid, supporting both the focused employee and the synergistic team.

Technologically, the push is towards sustainability and efficiency. Customers are gravitating towards smart systems that optimize resource use and reduce waste. The integration of AV/IT into the core infrastructure of buildings is becoming more prevalent, aiming for a harmonious balance between technological enablement and environmental responsibility.

Ultimately, our customers are looking for solutions that are as agile as they are reliable—systems that not only keep pace with the rapid evolution of workplace norms, but also anticipate future shifts. Absen is committed to understanding these trends and aligning with our customers as they shape the future of work, learning, and connection.