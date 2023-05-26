On Higher Ed Tech: ZeeVee

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future.

Thought Leader: John Costa, Sales Manager, USA West at ZeeVee

AV has always played a key role in connecting teachers and students for academic instruction. University planners and administrators are now actively seeking out technologies that support hybrid teaching and distance learning requirements—all originally necessitated by the pandemic. In fact, we believe the demand for this model, which enables a wider reach to remote audiences via the best available and most intuitive technology solutions, will grow.

That said, many of our customers working on higher education projects still need sophisticated AV solutions for on-premise learning and collaboration applications. This includes the creation of automated experiences driven by sensors. For this, system controls with robust open APIs are essential to ensure all system elements work seamlessly.

The tactile training employed in engineering and medical contexts requires high-quality video with near-zero latency. Instructors need a point-of-view perspective as they observe students working through projects from geological studies to surgical procedures and beyond. In addition, the ability to route multiple sources (local computers, USB cameras, esports gaming consoles) without additional latency or compression is also required. Across the board, SDVoE signal distribution technology delivers the required fluid user experience.

Higher education administrators and AV/IT departments need AV systems that are reliable, flexible, and easy to use. They are also quickly learning that relying solely on a single product manufacturer is a dangerous vulnerability. Deploying a standard or interoperable solution like SDVoE is very attractive, as it enables decision-makers to create best-of-breed solutions while hedging against product availability issues.

Going forward, sophisticated AV technology will remain a driver in attracting students who are savvier than ever. In fact, students and instructors at higher education institutions are benefiting from the convenience of the latest deployed AV solutions—becoming more comfortable with, and knowledgeable about, the possibilities they offer.