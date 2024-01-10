On Esports: Digital Projection

AVT Question: Please share insight into setting up an esports program within higher education at any level, including the technologies that make a difference and the elements that create an immersive experience for athletes and spectators alike.

Thought Leader: Jeff Schneider, Director of Sales, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Regions at Digital Projection

Like any sporting event, watching the action unfold on a big display makes the experience more immersive and engaging for spectators. At the same time, it provides athletes a way to demonstrate their skills to fans and peers. Nothing handles this application better than a dvLED video wall. It can be scaled to any size, customized to any aspect ratio, and configured to display multiple windows of game play at once. A dvLED is also highly versatile and integration friendly, which enables it to function as both a display for gaming, as well as digital signage for upcoming events, scores, and streaming media from on- and off-premise components. The multi-functional dvLED video wall can juggle diverse applications with ease and without any compromise in brightness or resolution. Another huge perk for esports applications is their low latency. This precludes any lag during intense, action gaming for smoother, more enjoyable and competitive gameplay.

A dvLED is highly versatile and integration friendly, which enables it to function as both a display for gaming, as well as digital signage for upcoming events, scores, and streaming media from on- and off-premise components." —Jeff Schneider, Director of Sales, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Regions at Digital Projection

Like any large-format display, proper design is paramount to the performance of a dvLED video wall. Lighting, the physical space, usage, applications, and electrical requirements are variables that can impact the image quality and viewing experience of a dvLED video wall in an esports facility and should be carefully considered before installation. Aligning with a manufacturer that offers comprehensive design and tech service and support on the job site can streamline this process and ensure optimal results. Also keep maintenance in mind. Replacement of individual modules comprising an dvLED display of heavy usage is not uncommon. Be sure spare parts are readily available and can be shipped quickly for minimal interruption in the esports action.

[On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders]

[On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders]

[On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders]