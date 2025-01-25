On Esports AV: ZeeVee

Tony Torres, Integrations Engineer at ZeeVee, shares trends and insights into esports’ dynamic and quickly evolving landscape.

Software-defined video over Ethernet, or SDVoE, brings a formidable signal distribution solution for creating an esports arena or lab in that it enables the required ultra-low latency and real-time feedback for gamers to compete at the highest level. Beyond this, it provides a means to remove the heat- and noise-generating sources from the location of play to a centralized, climate-controlled rack room without adding detrimental latency. This is important, as a bank of eight gaming stations can utilize a daunting 8kW of power locally.

For example, ZeeVee’s SDVoE encoders and decoders only add 78ms of latency, which falls within the parameters of high-end monitors and does not impact esports competitors’ performance. This focus on low latency is real as it has been scientifically proven that professional gamers have a heightened level of visual processing than the average person.

Esports is an audience-centric and profit-generating enterprise and needs to engage spectators just like football, basketball, or hockey." —Tony Torres, Integrations Engineer at ZeeVee

Another thing to keep in mind is that esports is an audience-centric and profit-generating enterprise and needs to engage spectators just like football, basketball, or hockey. Features like multiview enable the aggregation of gaming station screens onto huge video walls for audiences to watch the action from several gamers simultaneously. For instance, a four-on-four match could be shown in a two-by-two multiview with each feed being switched to a main focus screen to share highlights. This also helps keep the announcer on point and able to see and direct the attention of the audience to notable points in the action in real-time.

As a specialized application, it is crucial to engage with an integrator who knows how to design a proper esports facility. Selecting one who has experience in sports and entertainment venues and understands low latency, heat, and noise considerations, as well as the benefits of AVoIP multiview capabilities, will result in a win for players
and spectators alike.

