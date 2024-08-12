On AI & AV 2024: Sony Electronics

AVT Question: Please share your insight on AI and the cloud's impact on Pro AV today and in the near future.

Thought Leader: Takashi Ito, Deputy Head of Pro Display Solutions at Sony Electronics

In the evolving landscape of audiovisual (AV) technology, we foresee significant advancements in AV technology over the next five years, driven primarily by cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI). Our strategic investments in these areas are designed to keep us at the forefront of these trends.

The cloud will revolutionize how AV systems are managed and scaled. We expect the industry to move towards fully integrated, cloud-based solutions that provide seamless scalability and flexibility. This will support the increasing demand for hybrid work environments and extensive digital signage networks, allowing for easy adjustments in response to changing needs without significant hardware investments.

AI will play a crucial role not only in significantly advancing feature sets but also enhancing the reliability and efficiency of AV systems. For example, we anticipate the widespread adoption of AI-driven predictive maintenance, which will analyze performance data in real time to predict and prevent potential issues. This proactive approach will ensure minimal downtime and maximize system performance, providing our customers with uninterrupted service and peace of mind.

By positioning our professional displays and other products within a cloud-enhanced, AI-powered ecosystem, we are prepared to lead the industry into the future. Our commitment to continuous innovation ensures that we will deliver cutting-edge technology that aligns with emerging trends. Over the next five years, we will continue to set new standards in performance, efficiency, and user experience, solidifying our position as a leader in the industry.