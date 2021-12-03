Topics

New Active Optical Cables from Opticis USA

The all-new LHM2-N and LHM2-P are made explicitly for mission-critical, digital signage, and cinematic display applications.

Opticis USA has recently unveiled two additions to its active optical cable (AOC) line-up with the LHM2-N (fixed-end) and LHM2-P (detachable). These newly developed HDMI 2.0-based active optical cables offer simple plug-and-play installation and deliver true 4K (4096x2160) resolution for high-speed video and audio signal transmission up to 100 m (328 ft) without any degradation. The all-new LHM2-N and LHM2-P are made explicitly for mission-critical, digital signage, and cinematic display applications using a plenum-, LSZH-, or TPU-graded hybrid cable. Furthermore, these high-performance active optical cables support a high dynamic range (HDR) with digital cinematic initiatives (DCI) that display vibrant images and offer incredible theatrical experiences for movie enthusiasts.

