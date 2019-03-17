NAB 2019 Preview

Thousands of pro AV professionals will descend on Las Vegas for the 2019 NAB Show this month. Held April 8-11, the event is billed as the “ultimate event for technology professionals looking for new and innovative ways to create, manage, deliver, and monetize content on any platform,” according to the show’s website.

With over 100,000 attendees from 160-plus countries, there is sure to be an excited energy on the show floor. What trends will cause this excitement?

“In today’s fast-paced world, video is the preferred method of communication from the perspective of both content creators and viewers. But as video inputs change, the need for a reliable and consistent delivery platform that can manage all video sources has never been greater,” said Bryan Reksten, vice president of marketing, VITEC. “For AV integrators, this translates into needing solutions that will allow their customers to manage all their video channels—from high-frame-rate 4K down to video from a mobile device—from one comprehensive system.”

“Add to that, customers fully expect a user-friendly interface with scalable capabilities that will allow them to harness new business models enabled by their investment in robust IPTV and digital signage solutions for years to come,” Reksten continued. “AV installers should be looking for partners like VITEC that have a proven track record of leading the next wave of innovation while offering a flexible solution that can be integrated into almost any video workflow.”

NewTek’s Brian Olson, the company’s vice president of product management, agrees on upping the IP ante. “I expect to see more IP connectivity for both audio and video. The wave has already started, and it’s not going to stop,” he said.

As the worlds of broadcast and pro AV continue to blend, attendees can expect to see more pro AV solutions at the show. “The bridge between broadcast and commercial AV solutions is firming up over time, and it has been a necessary evolution,” according to Andy Fliss, executive vice president, sales and marketing, tvONE. He added that integrators should “watch for changes in GPU technologies that provide output that will match up better with large-format display technologies. Key in this vein is color management and correction. The requirements of on-screen displays continue to be much different than live, direct view displays, and on-screen LED displays need help from video processors like tvONE to get it right.”

Get Excited

What are people looking forward to at the 2019 show? Is it the huge number of classes available? New tech introductions? Networking?

Sticking with the AVoIP theme is on Fliss’ list. “I am looking to see the exhibits that explain how AV over IP is meshing with traditional broadcast environments,” he said. “Many challenges still exist, but the barriers to full, end-to-end IP networked systems are coming down steadily. I am looking forward to discussing these trends with the broadcast engineers and IT managers of broadcast ecosystems.”

NewTek’s Olson is interested in changes in cloud technology. “I’m looking forward to seeing what else has moved into the cloud. Many challenges still exist, but the barriers to full, end-to-end IP networked systems are coming down steadily,” he explained.

With new technology and new applications—like NAB’s inaugural Esport Experience focused on online gaming trends and content delivery technologies—there is sure to be something for everyone at the 2019 show.

