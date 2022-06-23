Massive All-in-One dvLED Displays Arrive in a Flight Case and Install Fast: Spotlight on 9

The category of “all-in-one” LED, and dvLED displays hit the scene a few years ago. I saw the first one at Optoma’s Digital Signage Expo booth in 2019. But that’s when we were all still going to trade shows. Since then, several more display companies have launched an “all-in-one,” and a few were showing at InfoComm 2022.

These “all-in-ones” have a few things in common, but the top-selling point is that you can install a 200-inch display in two (or maybe four) hours. The idea is brilliant because one of the most significant barriers to entry (besides the hefty price tag) has been the need for a display expert to spend upwards of two days to unpack, mount, install and calibrate dozens of tiles. Then connect that to an image processor, some sort of computer, and hook it up to power. Not with the all-in-ones.

Another common sales pitch is that there’s no way you’re getting a 150-inch glass panel into most elevators.

Everything needed for the all-in-one arrives in a “flight case” comprising LED or dvLED tiles that have been pre-calibrated and mounted on usually two pre-assembled panels with a built-in control box, system-on-a-chip, and wall brackets. Some have integrated speakers, and most offer a rolling cart is that is your preference. An integrator can often have your content running in less than half a day.

Now is where you’ll want to nitpick between size, LED vs dvLED, pixel pitch, nits, 2K or 4K, and a host of other built-in software and features. Nine are spotlighted below.

Absen's Absenicon 3.0

Absen's Absenicon 3.0 (opens in new tab) is an all-in-one standard conference LED display product, specially designed for meetings and presentations to suit known spaces such as the high-end meeting rooms, lecture halls, auditoriums in corporate, government, education and the other indoor environments that require a reliable fixed display solution for effective communication.

With a 5mm frame and 28.5mm depth of the screen body, Absenicon 3.0 is in a slim design and the screen-to-body ratio reaches 94% to provide superb seamless large-format images.

Absenicon 3.0 allows for open and bright meeting space with adjustable brightness levels from 0 to 350 nits, enabling users to choose the right brightness to adapt to different environments whether dark or bright. Besides, featuring a color gamut of 110% and a contrast ratio of 5000:1, Absenicon 3.0 is able to display the true details of content with accurate and vivid colors. In addition, the 160° ultra-wide viewing angle enables the meeting members within the space to receive complete presentation content, enhancing meeting efficiency and productivity.

Absenicon is an all-in-one design that integrates the control system, operation system and sound systems inside one device free of extra traditional control box and video processor. The hidden cable design also makes the whole screen look slim and beautiful.

Featuring a new smart control system, the operation of Absenicon 3.0 is as easy as that of TV. Users are able to easily turn on/off the screen, switch the digital channel and adjust the screen brightness and the OSD menu settings with a remote-controller. End users can share their computer or mobile screen by one click. Absenicon 3.0 supports dual systems including the Android 8.0 system and the Windows 10, which meet the diverse needs of different customers. By scanning a QR code, people can share the screens of a computer, mobile phone or iPad while taking notes on these devices during a conference. Absenicon 3.0 can manage to share four screens simultaneously and present different creative ideas.

Absenicon can be installed by two engineers in two hours with two installation methods available, including wall mounting and mobile installations. For the maintenance, Absenicon 3.0 is all front maintenance and one module can be removed in only two seconds with a special designed tool, which makes the installation and maintenance very quick and convenient in the actual use.

Barco's XT 165-inch LED Video Wall

Barco' (opens in new tab)s XT 165-inch LED Video Wall, all-in-one package not only contains the necessary LED panels to build a full high-definition video display, but it also includes our in-house developed image processing Infinipix, all data and power cables and wall mounting structure. In other words, everything you need to build your LED video wall in the fastest way possible.

This pre-configured package includes XT 1.9 LED panels, image processing, cables and mounting structure. With best-in-class image quality and 800 nits brightness, the XT series guarantees a superior viewing experience. What’s more, the camera-based seam compensation technology guarantees a uniform seamless canvas viewing experience.

As a result of the Infinipix image processing system, the display's image quality is perfect in both dimmed and high-brightness modes with consistent Rec. 709 color accuracy. Video artifacts typically arise on fast-moving content, but with Infinipix, no image tearing or video hiccups occur. Additionally, Barco’s automatic calibration ensures the entire video wall is always perfectly uniform.

The included mounting structure enables the LED display to be mounted directly to the wall, which yields a shallow depth video display. The improved robustness and the Assisted Module Extraction allow the tiles to be removed easily, for maintenance or replacement needs, limiting the risk of pixel damage.

In order to support the use of direct-view LED in critical environments and prevent downtime, optional redundancy of both power and data can be integrated in the XT1.9. In order to perform advanced screen management, Barco also has an extended screen management portfolio which can be combined with your LED display.

All XT series displays are backed by our standard three-year product warranty. For extra peace of mind, customers can choose an additional EssentialCare maintenance contract with batch-compatible modules up to seven years.

Daktronics' All-in-One Smart LED Display

Daktronics' All-in-One Smart LED Display (opens in new tab) brings is a turnkey direct-view LED video solution. Daktronics SLD series product line consists of all-in-one smart LED display technology eliminating the installation and operational complexities associated with the purchase of a traditional LED display system.

Conference rooms, auditoriums, training centers and more now have the option of Daktronics SLD product line to deliver plug-and-play HDMI inputs and remote-controlled on-screen user settings. It is available in 110-, 138-, 165- and 220-inch diagonal sizes, features a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, and pixel-perfect HD resolution at 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Making the offering easy to use, it features a built-in operating system and mirroring connections for up to four devices. It can display as a monitor and has 600 nits of brightness. The product line is compliant with American Disabilities Act and international accessibility codes to ensure a user-friendly experience for everyone.

The system is installed completely from the front of the display and provides for both manual X/Y/Z axis adjustment, as well as digital correction to ensure a flawless installation. All system components including LED modules, power supplies and driver electronics are also accessible from the front. Designed for quick install, installation can be completed in two to six hours, depending on display size. The kit includes columns.

The system provides the ability to toggle between multiple scene modes to provide the best content-specific viewing experience possible. The included remote control provides ready access to each of the four scene modes. Standard Mode is the default setting for presentations and digital signage; Cinema Mode is ideal for movies or long-format video clips; Soft Mode is especially effective for document presentation; Video Mode is tailored to optimize remote conferencing applications with pre-wired panels.

LG’s 136-inch All-in-One DVLED

LG Business Solutions (opens in new tab)' new 136-inch All-in-One DVLED display (model LAEC) that combines a 1080p screen, on-board webOS controller and built-in speakers to offer immediate operation in virtually any environment. With this new model, technology integrators can say goodbye to complicated installation procedures and wiring. The display can be installed in one day and includes every component necessary to serve a variety of needs and installation locations.

“The new 136-inch All-in-One DVLED display makes LED a reality for virtually any organization, with ‘plug-and-play’ simplicity supporting unlimited usage scenarios from boardrooms and classrooms to transit centers, command centers and shopping plazas,” said Dan Smith, LG Electronics USA’s vice president in charge of DVLED displays. “Featuring user controls similar to that of a regular flat panel TV, the 136-inch AIO is easy to install and easy to use.”

The display is different from other DVLED displays on the market because it is specifically designed to be as easy as possible to install without requiring any separate components, tools or wiring. First, it is shipped in a professional aluminum flight case on wheels, so delivery and movement on site are simple and fast. The display arrives partially constructed, with two pre-built cabinets that connect together using included hardware and can be mounted on a wall with included hardware or installed on an optional mobile cart that enables multi-room use.

The two mounting cabinets provide the back structure for the display, while the 72 notebook-sized modules are mounted to the cabinets creating a single, seamless 136-inch screen. LG designed the cable-free LED modules to literally snap in using a magnetic tool, making the process virtually foolproof for integrators and enabling much faster installation than other DVLED display options. Because the LED modules attach to the cabinet from the front, long-term maintenance and care is also greatly simplified since individual modules can be removed and replaced quickly without affecting other parts of the unit. After the modules are all attached, the display can be plugged in, turned on and used immediately thanks to the onboard webOS controller, familiar handheld remote control and two integrated 9-watt speakers.

“No matter the location or situation, the 136-inch All-in-One DVLED display offers a complete solution for virtually every need while ensuring easy installation and familiar operation,” Smith said.

The captivating display operates at up to 500 nits of brightness and features a tiny 4.6mm bezel, a 1.56mm pixel pitch, and total resolution of 1920x1080. The display has a rated lifespan of 100,000 hours to half-brightness and comes with a 3-year limited warranty. For those using the mobile cart, flexibility is maximized through a motorized height adjustment that enables quick positioning for sitting or standing audiences.

Owners and integrators can also add LG’s cloud-based ConnectedCare service, which remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses. For simple screen sharing, LG offers the One:Quick USB dongle that plugs into any PC or laptop to provide a secure, reliable connection for presentations and media viewing.

MAXHUB’s Raptor Series LED Wall Display

MAXHUB’s Raptor Series (opens in new tab), the LM138A07TAA offers a rich feature set typical of all Raptor Series displays while being TAA compliant.

With its 1920 x 1080 screen resolution, the 138-inch diagonal LM138A07TAA delivers stunning high-definition visuals with exceptional color accuracy and depth. The result is unforgettable impact, with class-leading brightness and contrast ratio. Featuring integrated video processing, support for PBP (picture-by-picture) functionality, which separates the screen in half—displaying output from two different source devices simultaneously on the left and right sides, along with PIP (picture-in-picture) capability, which separates the screen into two parts (one source on the main screen and the other in an inset window), the perfect presentation experience can be configured with minimal setup time. Equally notable, the LM138A07TAA provides three HDMI inputs and one HDMI output for maximum signal management flexibility.

MAXHUB LM138A07TAA is a 3-in-1 design providing everything presenters might require in one package. The control unit integrates a sending card, the Android OS card, and the video processor. The receiving unit incorporates the power supply, the receiving card, and the hub board while the power unit includes the power supply, amplifier, and relay provisions. The result is plug and play installation with easy maintenance.

The MAXHUB LM138A07TAA’s audio capability is equally impressive. The display’s integrated studio quality speakers enhance voice intelligibility—enabling meeting participants to hear clearly and be more engaged. With an integrated 30-watt internal audio amplifier and dual loudspeakers, the new LM138A07TAA ensures exceptional audio quality with studio-grade, professionally tuned clarity.

Every aspect of the MAXHUB LM138A07TAA’s design facilitates quick and easy collaboration. With its low-latency, stable mirroring support, LAN screen-sharing for up to four windows, and integrated Android 9.0 operating system, seamless connections and built-in sharing features make this display an outstanding choice for any presentation or communication task. Android 9.0 also provides enhanced BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) sharing of content, resulting in even greater flexibility for meetings. Further, the new LM138A07TAA offers upgraded Wi-Fi capability to 2.4G and 5G dual network duplex.

“The new LM138A07TAA is, for MAXHUB, in a class all its own—thanks to its TAA compliancy, enabling this display to be sold to the Federal government of the United States," said Sam Malik, senior director of sales and marketing for MAXHUB’s North American operations. "While this display is a full member of the MAXHUB Raptor Series in terms of features and performance, it is manufactured in South Korea, thus enabling this model to gain TAA compliant recognition. With its comprehensive feature set, presenters can rest assured this display will provide meeting attendees with exceptional image quality to maximize the impact of the presentation.”

NanoLumens Captivate Series

NanoLumens Captivate Series, an all-in-one LED display solution is configured to appeal to organizations looking for an easy-to-integrate dvLED product for corporate meeting rooms, houses of worship, higher education facilities, and similar environments.

The all-in-one Captivate system eliminates the need for additional components and eases the design and installation costs typically associated with dvLED displays, according to Brice McPheeters, vice president of product and planning for NanoLumens. Captivate is available in 120-, 150-, and 180-inch sizes, all in native HD resolution. Each display comes standard with HDMI inputs and remote control for out-of-the-box operation.

The Captivate Series is ideal for communications and collaboration spaces. Built-in HDMI inputs make integrating common room hub systems fast and easy. Captivate systems may be mounted using the standard wall mount or an optional display stand for mobile applications.

NanoLumens has teamed with TD SYNNEX as a distribution partner for the Captivate Series.

Optoma’s 163-inch QUADzilla

Optoma (opens in new tab)’s QUADzilla FHDQ163 all-in-one LED display delivers larger-than-life 163-inch imagery, 600 nits, a 1.9mm pixel pitch, and 4K UHD source compatibility, producing stunning images with richer colors and incredible high contrast. The QUADzilla comes pre-calibrated out of the box and features an ultra slim detachable bezel to easily combine multiple displays for large scale installations.

The full HD 1080p FHDQ163 display features a slim detachable bezel, allowing integrators to combine multiple displays and create large-scale installations. With a 1.9mm pixel pitch, 4K UHD input compatibility, and QUAD LED technology, the display boasts a unique 4-in-1 Surface Mount Diode (SMD) layout, allowing for a smoother screen surface and a 170-degree wide-viewing angle for comfortable viewing from any point in the room.

Featuring built-in Calibre HQUltra 4K image processing technology, the 163-inch QUAD LED display delivers fast image switching and scaling to provide a high-quality picture with low-latency video processing. Optimized for seamless collaboration, the display wirelessly connects up to four devices for simultaneous images, document and screen sharing via the Optoma TapCast Pro app, and users can wirelessly upload content and control the display via the Fusion Connect app. In addition, the On Screen Display provides easy access to display settings and functions for control directly with the included remote. The display also features an ECO friendly <0.5W standby mode, minimizing power consumption and saving on energy costs.

“Our award-winning QUAD LED series provides effective display solutions for our customers looking to address the distinct installation needs for a variety of environments, including settings with high ambient lighting,” said Brian Soto, director of product management, Optoma Technology, Inc. “We are excited to expand the QUAD LED series with the all-in-one, single power cable FHDQ163 LED display, which mimics the same simplicity of a TV but at a larger scale and with stunning image quality, giving our customers a full variety of Optoma solutions that provide them with the best value for their investment.”

Samsung's The Wall All-in-One IAB

Samsung's all-new 2022, The Wall All-in-One (IAB) is the next generation of the most innovative modular display that was first introduced in 2021. Holding true to its name, The Wall All-in-One is an enormous, high definition, fully immersive display that transforms spaces from corporate offices to luxury residences. The Wall IAB comes with its trademark sleek design, thin frame and upgraded sizing options. Expandability and ease with scaling was a major design factor for this year’s model, expanding the possibilities for customers looking to think bigger than before. Its sizing customization and impressive quality stem from a tradition of display excellence with a focus on installation capabilities that exceed expectations set for a display of its kind and quality. It’s revolutionizing size and installation convenience for next-generation displays while delivering best-in-class quality. This 16:9 form factor model comes in three different models, 4K 146-inch, 2K 146-inch and 2K 110-inch, and is globally available for purchase.

Bringing a reimaged installation process to the table, the model’s pre-adjusted seam, embedded S-box and ‘Pre-Assembled Frame Kit’ has transformed assembly entirely, reducing overall install time drastically. Beyond flexible installation and screen size capabilities, The Wall All-in-One offers a sleek design with a display thickness of just 59mm. This slim, bezel-less infinity design allows the All-in-One to blend seamlessly into its surroundings without disrupting the desired vision both within and beyond the screen. The display features a direct input connection on the screen without a separate device—creating a clean and convenient setup. Combine two 4K 146-inch screens side by side to create a 32:9 form factor model.

Showcasing powerful connectivity, the display can also be paired with video calling app Google Duo, turning the display into the perfect workspace.

ViewSonic's LD135-151 DirectView LED Display

The ViewSonic LD135-151 (opens in new tab), 135-inch all-in-one direct view LED display makes an impression in learning environments such as auditoriums and lecture halls. At 1.5mm pixel pitch, and 600 nits of brightness, its seamless design and stunning video wall images can be shown in full HD resolution.

The LD135-151 is a solution for any environment that has indirect sunlight, or in rooms with more than 50 percent window exposure or other bright ambient lighting. The advanced all-in-one design features multiple pre-assembled and pre-calibrated panels that can be installed by two people in less than four hours. The LD135-151 is easy to set up, easy to calibrate and easy to maintain, significantly reducing the total cost of ownership compared to a customized video wall. Because the LD135-151 is designed with LED tiles, it can deliver high-impact messaging by seamlessly offering content without lines or distortion for one continuous, smooth image.

Using the built-in screen sharing software, multiple users can collaborate and wirelessly share content from their own devices to the display—transforming any teaching space into a dynamic learning hub. With larger-than-life images and simple setup, it is a cost-effective alternative to traditional video walls.

It has built-in digital signage software, along with ViewBoard Cast, myViewBoard Display and myViewBoard Manager to seamlessly manage content. The pre-installed ViewBoard Cast enables content to be streamed from mobile devices onto the display over wireless or wired networks, whether one-to-one, or many-to-one.

The ViewSonic LD135-151 all-in-one LED Display integrates display, image stitching, power supply, and control systems into one device, resolving all the traditional pain points of LCS wall solutions. This display is a total solution for large-sized presentation, interactive learning, offering easy installation, operation, and maintenance.

The LD135-151 features twin dual-core processors, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of internal memory to run multimedia from internal storage or a flash drive. A powerful embedded SoC platform delivers a simplified installation and maintenance experience, with no need for external devices to communicate with a server. With remote configuration and content management system support, it is compatible with Crestron, Extron and AMX automated control systems for uniform integration.