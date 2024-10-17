Display Drivers, When Image Matters

While video walls, flat panels, and projectors deliver eye-popping and engaging content in brilliant color and resolutions, they are merely the window dressing to what goes on behind the scenes.

A bevy of hardware and software solutions are needed to transmit and receive the video signal, switch sources, manage content in real-time and securely, and deliver audio to round out the user experience. Here are just a few; 22 to be specific!

(Image credit: 22Miles)

22Miles’ Content Manager is an all-inclusive platform that enables efficient management of visual communications for projects of any size. It features over 1,000 customizable templates, AI-powered design suggestions, and fast editing tools, making it an ideal low-code, drag-and-drop solution for content management for systems integrators. With the industry’s most extensive library of enterprise software integrations and one-click widgets for interactive features like room reservation, 22Miles Content Manager is a future-proof solution that evolves with your business. The platform is compatible with most new and existing hardware, making it perfect for new deployments and retrofits.

(Image credit: Atlona)

Atlona’s OmniStream 2.0 AV-over-IP firmware adds support for 4K60 video with 4:4:4 color sampling alongside better bitrate efficiency and integrated multiview processing. OmniStream 2.0 features the new VCx codec that delivers less than one frame of latency from encode to decode, enabling 4K60 4:4:4 streams with artifact-free presentation of computer-generated content and fast-motion video. Increases in coding efficiency enable additional HD streams over 1Gb Ethernet networks, multiple 4K streams over 10Gb switch-to-switch uplinks, and simultaneous 4K and HD over Gigabit Ethernet. OmniStream 2.0 also enables simultaneous display of multiple sources from OmniStream Pro encoders onto one screen.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Audio-Technica’s ATND1061 Beamforming Ceiling Array Microphone has received major upgrades with its latest firmware update, including Video System Control Architecture (VISCA)-over-IP and Voice Lift technology. VISCA offers synchronized control of multiple video peripherals, improving interoperability and meeting equality. Using VISCA over IP, you can position the camera to match with the audio captured by the ATND1061. This creates a more natural experience in hybrid calls. The ATND1061 now includes Voice Lift, a technology that improves the communication environment in a space where voices don’t carry (i.e. larger rooms). Voice Lift makes a presenter’s words more intelligible.

(Image credit: BrightSign)

BrightSign’s XT5 Digital Signage Players elevate and future proof digital signage activations to create captivating experiences for years to come. The XT245 delivers robust 3D motion graphics in 4K and vibrant HDR video, from Full HD to breathtaking 8K, all while being powered over Ethernet for highly efficient deployments. Meanwhile, the XT1145 enables live video playback via an HDMI input and expands engagement options with USB and serial connections. Brands can seamlessly blend broadcasts into signage, including live news and sports, to offer an engaging atmosphere. And finally, the XT2145 can control two screens simultaneously with dual HDMI outputs. This capability has become more critical as brands look for ways to engage consumers with more dynamic visual content.

(Image credit: Carousel Digital Signage)

Carousel Digital Signage’s Carousel Daily is a new feature for Carousel Cloud that extends the reach of traditional digital signage content well beyond the facility walls, enabling seamless communications to thousands of devices. Leveraging Carousel Cloud’s existing content management, scheduling, and multi-platform tools, users can effortlessly push important organizational news and information directly to intended audiences. Bulletins are distributed as links or QR codes to iOS, Mac, AppleTV, and/or Android mobile devices, with external URLs that seamlessly guide viewers to essential destinations such as training completion, video viewing, company messages, and annual enrolment. Carousel Daily ensures the right messages publish on the right mobile devices, desktops, and displays.

(Image credit: Crestron)

Crestron’s AirMedia enables secure wireless collaboration in the modern digital workspace. Easy to deploy and manage, the solution can be used in conference rooms, huddle rooms, lounges, lobbies, or almost any space to establish a productive meeting environment. When integrated with the Appspace digital signage application or other web-based signage providers, AirMedia can display digital signage content when no presentation is being made or when the room is not occupied. This turns every screen into a content hub to display corporate branding, company news, or list the events slated for that day.

(Image credit: Datapath)

Designed for college, sportsbook, and corporate environments, among others, Datapath’s VSNMini 300 Video Wall Controller can be used as either a personal video wall controller/workstation or as a standalone video wall controller. It boasts a slick form factor, with a modern aesthetic and the industrial-grade components that customers require. Ideal for small- to medium-sized applications, the VSNMini 300 supports the latest standards, including 12th Generation Intel Processors (i9, i7, i5) and NVMe (M.2) SSD storage for maximum performance. Graphics and capture capabilities are provided via three PCIe slots that can be configured as required with Datapath’s Image graphics, Vision capture, and ActiveSQX IP decode/encode cards.

(Image credit: DVIGear)

DVIGear’s DN-300H DisplayNet SDVoE Transmitter/Receiver USB HID is the newest addition to the DisplayNet AVoIP family. Based on the latest SDVoE ASIC technology, the DN-300H supports USB HID device extension and routing with instant switching. It offers innovative software-defined KVM functionality, multi-screen KVM support, and advanced features including hotkey routing and system control. The DN-300H delivers unprecedented functionality and versatility in an ultra-compact, low-profile form. This unit provides switchable transmitter and receiver functionality with 10G copper and fiber network interfaces. A host of cutting-edge features and a low price point ensure high value for system integrators and their customers.

(Image credit: Green Hippo)

Green Hippo’s Hippotizer Media Server Range provides real-time video playback, manipulation, and 3D mapping for video production in live event, AV, and broadcast applications. With reliable, purpose-built hardware, Hippotizer boasts industry-leading performance with multiple live capture, input, and output options. Hippotizer’s multi-user, network-based architecture and ZooKeeper interface seamlessly mix DMX, Timecode, Timeline, MIDI, OSC control, and API to build and add elements to any production. With Hippotizer’s complete set of intuitive pre-visualization and mapping tools, instant content updates or pixel-perfect video mapping are made easy.

(Image credit: Haivision)

Haivision’s Command 360 enables enterprise, defense, government, and public safety organizations to make real-time, critical decisions fast by centralizing multiple communication sources into a secure, intuitive video wall display that can span any size network and multiple locations. Command 360 can be set up and fully operational quickly, minimizing disruption to mission-critical environments. Upon setup, the next-generation solution—with its secure, browser-based user interface—delivers the advanced functionality needed to coordinate and manage an entire operation or command center. Key features include easy-to-use, intuitive control; enhanced security; multi-site and remote scalability; fast, easy deployment; and real-time visibility.

(Image credit: IHSE)

IHSE’s kvm-tec Scalable Pro Line supports up to 5K60 video over a 10G network switch. It uniquely features the ability to control and manage up to 16 computer sources on a single display via a single keyboard and mouse. By simply moving the mouse inside the gridded cell and clicking, the operator has full control of the source.

(Image credit: Jupiter)

Jupiter Systems’ Zavus XP (XP stands for Xtreme Pixels) represents the pinnacle for Jupiter display engineering, as it can handle all typical deployments, but excel in digital signage. Zavus is available in pixel pitches of 0.7mm, 0.9mm, and 1.2mm, and is truly built for the modern office. The key technology used for Zavus XP is flip-chip COB, providing an encapsulated pixel area with a smooth black resin coating that provides a cooler surface and delivers 30 percent improved energy efficiency over standard dvLED, superior grayscale, as well as unrivalled image depth and contrast. It is powered in collaboration with Megapixel VR processing for superior performances.

(Image credit: Just Add Power)

Just Add Power’s MC-QX MaxColor 4K60 Tiling and Warping Transmitter combines Just Add Power’s award-winning MaxColor 4K60 features with its innovative tiling and warping technology. It allows 4K60 source devices to be displayed on a single screen instantly, along with Warp Engine’s source rotation capabilities. Users can watch four 4K60 video sources simultaneously in multiple formats, including single-screen, video wall, or tiled video. Further, installers can rotate any source in a Just Add Power system in 0.1-degree increments in real time with incredibly low latency. The rotated image can then be sent to an unlimited number of receivers in the network, allowing for the creation of massive artistic video walls.

(Image credit: Korbyt)

Korbyt’s Experiential Signage empowers businesses, universities, and corporate organizations to create truly immersive, interactive digital experiences with a near-endless array of third-party sensors and devices, including touch-interactive tablets, pressure sensors, mechanical and capacitive-sensing buttons, temperature sensors, lift and learn sensors, or even optical sensors. Experiential Signage is the newest addition to Korbyt’s cloud-based CMS that lets administrators engage employees, students, customers, and guests via various channels, including digital signage, desktop, email, and mobile devices. With more than 1 million endpoints, 300 cloud migrations, and more than 100 native integrations to date, Korbyt Anywhere is the most advanced platform to captivate audiences on any screen, anywhere.

(Image credit: Matrox Video)

Matrox Video’s Mura DVW, a high-performance IP-based 4K distributed video wall appliance, enables the combination of multiple units in various arrangements to easily create a fully synchronized video surface of any size. Mura DVW integrates advanced computing, networking, video decoding, and graphical processing capabilities to deliver seamless visual experiences with maximum security. Mura DVW video walls are flexible and scalable, enabling you to build fully distributed video walls with performance that improves as more appliances are added. Each Mura DVW appliance supports high-density and flexible decoding—up to one 8K60, four 4K60, eight 4K30, and sixteen 1080p60 streams—all in H.265 (HEVC) or H.264 (AVC).

(Image credit: Mersive)

A blank screen is wasted space. Mersive’s Solstice Dynamic Digital Signage feature makes it simple and easy to bring new life and functionality to all your screens and spaces. Maximize your display’s potential with engaging visuals between meetings, by serving up content from dynamic web pages or content from Google Slides, PowerPoint, AppSpace, Carousel, Tripleplay, and more. With vibrant digital signage on touchscreens, you can create a rich experience by allowing end users to perform a range of actions. Book rooms, submit IT tickets, play videos, display important information, and more, by simply tapping on the display—all within a customizable environment that matches your organization’s branding for a more connected experience.

(Image credit: Navori Labs)

Navori Labs’ StiX 3800 Media Player supports flawless 4K content playback at 60fps, ensuring your media is displayed with stunning clarity and detail. Ideal for various settings, from retail to corporate environments, the compact device is also equipped with AI-powered footfall tracking, providing valuable insights into audience metrics and engagement. Features like auto-activation allow for effortless installation, while PoE capabilities minimize connectivity requirements. The StiX 3800 also promotes sustainable practices by activating the display only when the audience is detected. This makes the StiX 3800 not only a powerful digital signage solution, but also an environmentally conscious choice.

(Image credit: Realmotion)

The Realmotion Engine by Realmotion is a versatile spatial computing software. Realmotion Engine can handle both dynamic, interactive elements in real time and linear video content. Integrated with commercial-grade sensors and content creation platforms, it offers unparalleled flexibility, performance, and reliability for projects of all scales. Realmotion Engine can be leveraged in various scenarios, including interactive digital experiences, projection mapping, digital art installations, broadcast, live event venues, and more. A key strength is its ability to integrate sensor data, media outputs, media playback, lighting management, and content management through one scalable software.

RGB Spectrum’s SuperView IPX is a state-of-the-art multiviewer that consolidates up to eight video images on a single screen, enhancing situational awareness and decision-making workflows. Supporting both HDMI and IP inputs, it allows users to seamlessly display local and remote video sources with complete flexibility. The SuperView IPX features 4K 60Hz input and output resolutions, customizable display layouts, and presets, along with H.264 and H.265 decoding. With an embedded architecture for enhanced security and control via a browser-based GUI, Telnet, and RS-232, it is the ideal solution for mission-critical 24/7 operations.

(Image credit: RGB Spectrum)

(Image credit: Ross Video)

Ross Video’s XPression Tessera is a multifaceted solution for managing and filling video displays in any studio or venue. The XPression Tessera Distributed Workflow system utilizes a simple region-mapping tool to allow users to slice up a graphic on a large canvas and distribute it across multiple channels or engines for pixel-accurate rendering. A single Take ID can be used to trigger the animation to play out in perfect synchronization across one channel or dozens of them. From simple studios to the largest live event stages, Ross Video can help you engage with viewers.

(Image credit: Vanco)

Vanco’s PAEXEARC Digital Audio Extender with eARC transmits HDMI eARC/ARC digital audio signals up to 328 feet and S/PDIF signals up to 656 feet over a single Cat5e/6 cable. It supports bi-directional PoC, allowing power supply from either end, and features simultaneous SPDIF and HDMI outputs for a customized audio solution. With CEC pass-through in eARC/ARC mode, it enables integrated control of multiple devices. Designed for reliable performance and compatibility with various audio systems, the PAEXEARC is ideal for enhancing audio distribution in meeting spaces and classrooms, ensuring high-quality sound and ease of control in large or complex setups.

(Image credit: Vizrt)

In the age of hybrid working, learning, and connecting, it’s become a key challenge to capture and keep audience attention. The Viz Virtual Studio Go by Vizrt was designed to help drive engagement in any instance where video is shared, boosting communication, understanding, and connection. Software and hardware are pre-configured with fully designed and customizable AR graphics and an included virtual set scene. Engineered with award-winning virtual studio capabilities, powered by Viz Engine, and built on the connected workflows of NDI, storytellers are empowered with best-in-class technology to create engaging presentation experiences out of the box.