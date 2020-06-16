Connecting the Pro AV Industry on a Global Scale

With InfoComm 2020 Connected, AVIXA is changing the way the AV industry will connect, network and educate this year, according to Rochelle Richardson, the trade association's vice president of expositions and events.

Rochelle Richardson

"The COVID-19 pandemic is like nothing we have ever experienced in our lifetime or recent history," said Richardson. "We have all been impacted in some way or another and our world as it once was has changed."

In the wake of the March 30 announcement cancelling the InfoComm 2020 Las Vegas event, Richardson said AVIXA quickly realized "there was still a tremendous need as well as demand from the pro AV industry to connect."

To that end, InfoComm 2020 Connected is enhancing the InfoComm experience by creating something new with the most sophisticated technology at hand.

"We'll have hundreds of exhibitors with showcases and virtual booths at the Enhanced, Premier, and Premier Plus levels. They will have the opportunity to connect with the thousands of registered attendees," Richardson explained. "The platform we are using has a continuous AI matchmaking feature to recommend exhibitors to attendees based on how they respond to demographic questions, then navigate the platform. This provides the opportunity for both attendee and exhibitor to schedule one-on-one meetings, chat within the platform, and express interest."

AVIXA is taking it to the next level and offering a new aspect never before featured at an InfoComm show: a global program with "content programming for EMEA, the Americas, LATM, and APAC from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. EDT daily, and an extended platform active online June 19 to August 21," according to Richardson.

In addition to the virtual show floor she had a role in designing, Richardson is most excited about the content on tap. "There is so much to experience during InfoComm 2020 Connected, I look forward to it all and am confident others will too. Three days of renowned keynotes are planned, including Dave Labuskes, AVIXA CEOA on 'Better Normal: Reducing the Friction and Finding Our Way in a Hybrid World'; Sean Wargo, Sr. Director of Market Intelligence, on the 'State of the AV Industry'; and AVIXA's BOD Fireside Chat, moderated by Chairman of the Board Jeff Day. Also, there are a number of inspiring exhibitor-led live and OnDemand presentations accessible to attendees from the homepage."

Industries around the world will continue pivoting strategy to maximize their resources and cater to consumers. So how can the pro AV industry continue supporting AVIXA and InfoComm 2020 Connected?

"We understand these are unprecedented times, challenging times and even times of uncertainty," she remarked. "InfoComm provides a way for our industry to stay connected. Whether via in-person events like the annual InfoComm event or now in our virtual online event, InfoComm will continue to focus on the technology transforming our industry, delivering relevant content and connecting people in spaces that change the way people experience the world.

"While we do not know exactly what the future holds, we can embrace where we are now and make the most of all that is available via the newly created InfoComm Connected event. InfoComm 2020 Connected is a great way to stay linked and we invite the entire Pro AV industry around the world to join us."

