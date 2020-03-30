InfoComm 2020 Cancelled

AVIXA executive leadership and InfoComm show management announced this morning that they have cancelled InfoComm 2020. The show was set to take place June 13‑19 in Las Vegas, NV.

"This was not a decision we made lightly but with careful consideration and as advised by public health authorities," said AVIXA CEO Dave Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD. "Thankfully, we did not have to make it alone and are grateful to our InfoComm community, exhibitor advisory committee, education committees, and so many others who supported our desire to not jeopardize the livelihoods and long-term gains of the industry. InfoComm is not just an AVIXA trade show, it is the industry's show and it is important that we move forward to the benefit of the entire community."

Labuskes continued: "InfoComm is the largest professional audiovisual trade show in North America and has always provided a one-of-a-kind experience for both its exhibitors and attendees. We knew that in today's environment we could not fully deliver on those experiences and consequently could not move forward. More importantly, keeping the community safe and healthy is our highest priority; therefore, we are following the guidelines of public health authorities during the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19.

"InfoComm show management is evaluating the best path forward for bringing the high caliber, engaging content that InfoComm has come to be known for, and we ask for stakeholders' patience as we do so. We are committed to exploring all possible alternatives that will bring to light the engaging discussions, industry thought-leadership, product information and best-in-class education that our attendees have come to expect from the show.

"We are grateful for each member of our AV community, from exhibitors and attendees to partners and committees. It is their commitment to the industry that makes InfoComm a success year-over-year, not just in North America but at shows all around the globe. It is that passion that will drive new opportunities to support one another and a new view in 2021."

To find more detailed information about the cancellation of InfoComm 2020, please read the FAQs.

