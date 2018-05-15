Choosing Laser Projectors: Webinar 2pm EST Today



Registration is still open for the interactive Webinar to take place 2pm EST today– a deep dive on laser projection. You can still register for the webinar by clicking here.

The TCO (total cost of ownership) arguments for using solid-state, lamp-free video projectors for installed AV applications are well established. But not all laser projectors are created equal. The latest generation of laser projectors offers advantages beyond just providing better TCO with a lamp-free design. Only by choosing a projector that’s based on the latest advances in engineering, and suited to your particular applications, can you be sure you’re future-proofing your AV installation for years to come.

Pete Putman

Main presenter Pete Putman– I will moderate– will do a deep dive on:

• The nuances of TCO (and what does “20,000 hour” laser illumination life really mean?)

• What is laser phosphor? (Why is it now called just "laser" by many?)

• Why is TCO so important?

• Beyond the TCO advantages, what other features of laser phosphor are overlooked, yet important to scrutinize?

• Power consumption and light output

• Power consumption - LCD vs. DLP Laser Phosphor

• Laser Phosphor Technology and 4K

• Laser Phosphor Technology and Wide Color Gamuts

• Laser Phosphor Technology – Accurate Color

• Laser Phosphor Technology and High Frame Rates

• Short-throw projection and edge blending with laser phosphor

• Pixel-shifting To 5K Effective Resolution

… and more.

The devil is in the details: you need to know how to read the landscape of laser projection, and understand what separates all the me-too laser projectors from the technology and business case-leading projectors that are being spec’d in by the most demanding and ROI-conscious AV integrators and end users.

You can register for the webinar by clicking here.