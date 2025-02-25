360-degree Immersive Displays Create a Stadium Experience

Located within the Caribe Royale Orlando resort in Florida, Stadium Club is a 9,000-square-foot premier bar and entertainment venue catering to both die-hard sports enthusiasts and casual fans alike. Owned by Caribe Royale Orlando resort, the establishment features top-notch dining, eight sports simulator suites, and an action-packed sports environment—offering visitors an experience that is truly one-of- a-kind. At night, the space transforms into a nighttime entertainment venue, with Orlando’s best DJs and high-tech audiovisuals providing spectacular light and music shows.

(Image credit: Planar)

To develop the Stadium Club concept, Caribe Royale Orlando Resort partnered with the multidisciplinary design and strategy collective StreetSense. “More than a sports bar—we wanted it to be a destination and we wanted it to be unique,” Caribe Royale Orlando vice president of Operations Amaury Piedra said. “Our vision was to create an atmosphere that felt like a stadium, and to achieve that, we needed the best audio-visual technologies available.”

Taking inspiration from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the team designed a multimedia-enhanced setting featuring display technologies from Planar, with installation carried out by technology integrator Koncept Systems. Planar UltraRes X Series 65-inch and 55-inch 4K LCD displays were strategically placed throughout all key areas of the venue, including each of the sports simulator suites. The centerpiece is a custom-designed installation incorporating Planar VM Series 55-inch LCD video wall displays in the contour of an oval, suspended over a central bar area.

The Planar displays, together with the sound system, combine to create a high-energy and visually immersive sports-watching environment that patrons can experience from anywhere in the venue.” Alex Crawford

The oval feature is critical to the overall theme of the venue, according to StreetSense director of Interior Architecture Alex Crawford. “It creates a true 360-degree experience and provides the Stadium Club team with near-unlimited flexibility in terms of their programming,” he said. “They can show a complete picture across the entirety of the display or break it up into multiple views.”

StreetSense designed the oval installation with a non-uniform shape to maximize both the evenness and seamlessness of the displays. “We love the fact that the oval is not an accessory, but rather this dynamic visual element that naturally blends with the surrounding architecture,” Crawford said. “It’s an extremely important ‘wow factor’ for patrons as they first walk in.”

“The Planar displays, together with the sound system, combine to create a high-energy and visually immersive sports-watching environment that patrons can experience from anywhere in the venue,” Piedra said. “No matter where you are sitting or standing, you are part of the action.”

The immersive quality of the Planar displays was on full display when Stadium Club hosted a recent pay-per-view boxing event. “We had 500 people in the venue and when the lights came down and the fight went up on every screen, it felt like you were at the event,” Piedra said. “Everybody there was yelling and engaged—just like being at a stadium.”