Single-day installation of all-in-one collaboration displays is a fairly new trend, and one that is being well-received. These solutions offer flexibility as they can be used to move from room-to-room as needed, or as a fixed installation. And the displays are getting larger.

LG Business Solutions USA announced a new 136-inch All-in-One DVLED display (model LAEC) that combines a 1080p screen, on-board webOS controller and built-in speakers to offer immediate operation in virtually any environment. With this new model, technology integrators can say goodbye to complicated installation procedures and wiring. The display can be installed in one day and includes every component necessary to serve a variety of needs and installation locations.

These all-in-one collaboration solutions offer flexibility as they can be used to move from room-to-room as needed, or as a fixed installation. (Image credit: LG Business Solutions)

“The new 136-inch All-in-One DVLED display makes LED a reality for virtually any organization, with ‘plug-and-play’ simplicity supporting unlimited usage scenarios from boardrooms and classrooms to transit centers, command centers and shopping plazas,” said Dan Smith, LG Electronics USA’s vice president in charge of DVLED displays. “Featuring user controls similar to that of a regular flat panel TV, the 136-inch AIO is easy to install and easy to use.”

The display is different from other DVLED displays on the market because it is specifically designed to be as easy as possible to install without requiring any separate components, tools or wiring. First, it is shipped in a professional aluminum flight case on wheels, so delivery and movement on site are simple and fast. The display arrives partially constructed, with two pre-built cabinets that connect together using included hardware and can be mounted on a wall with included hardware or installed on an optional mobile cart that enables multi-room use.

Dan Smith, LG Electronics USA’s vice president in charge of DVLED displays (Image credit: LG Electronics) “The new 136-inch All-in-One DVLED display makes LED a reality for virtually any organization, with ‘plug-and-play’ simplicity supporting unlimited usage scenarios from boardrooms and classrooms to transit centers, command centers and shopping plazas.”

The two mounting cabinets provide the back structure for the display, while the 72 notebook-sized modules are mounted to the cabinets creating a single, seamless 136-inch screen. LG designed the cable-free LED modules to literally snap in using a magnetic tool, making the process virtually foolproof for integrators and enabling much faster installation than other DVLED display options. Because the LED modules attach to the cabinet from the front, long-term maintenance and care is also greatly simplified since individual modules can be removed and replaced quickly without affecting other parts of the unit. After the modules are all attached, the display can be plugged in, turned on and used immediately thanks to the onboard webOS controller, familiar handheld remote control and two integrated 9-watt speakers.

“No matter the location or situation, the 136-inch All-in-One DVLED display offers a complete solution for virtually every need while ensuring easy installation and familiar operation,” Smith said.

The captivating display operates at up to 500 nits of brightness and features a tiny 4.6mm bezel, a 1.56mm pixel pitch, and total resolution of 1920x1080. The display has a rated lifespan of 100,000 hours to half-brightness and comes with a 3-year limited warranty. For those using the mobile cart, flexibility is maximized through a motorized height adjustment that enables quick positioning for sitting or standing audiences.

[ LG Introduces One:Quick Conferencing, Collaborating Solutions for In-Person, Remote Teamwork ]

Owners and integrators can also add LG’s cloud-based ConnectedCare service, which remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses. For simple screen sharing, LG offers the One:Quick USB dongle that plugs into any PC or laptop to provide a secure, reliable connection for presentations and media viewing.

[ LG Boosts Classroom Solutions With New Interactive Displays ]