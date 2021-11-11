You're Invited to a JBL Pro ... Launch Event. Mum's the Word, for Now

Under embargo, JBL Professional invited us to a special launch event happening on November 16, 2021. They said we could extend the invitation to our readers, and we thought you might enjoy learning about this new product line (oops) first-hand.

We can tell you that they are announcing a new JBL Pro speaker! We're excited, but they would have to kill us if we told you more before the event!

YOUR invitation is below.

JBL Professional Product Launch Event

We are delighted to invite you to attend our next JBL PROFESSIONAL PRODUCT LAUNCH EVENT. We can’t reveal much until the launch, but we can say that singer/songwriters, event DJs, corporate AV providers and houses of worship will all love the remarkable versatility and incredible acoustic capabilities that this powerful pro audio solution offers.



Two sessions are available and both will be presented by JBL’s Brandon Knudsen and Craig Lambrecht, David Glaubke and Andy Flint. We look forward to having you join the event!

Register below for one of the two global sessions:

Session 1 North America, South America, EMEA and Russia

Session 2 India, China and APAC

See you there!