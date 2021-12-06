This Week - Inspire YOUR Children to Code

Computer Science Education Week, or CSEdWeek, is an annual call to action to inspire students to learn computer science, advocate for equity, and celebrate the contributions of students, teachers, and partners to the field.

North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF), offers esports tournaments and Minecraft challenges that enable students to play their favorite games while learning career and life skills. NASEF focus on the whole ecosystem of job opportunities.

During CSEdWeek 2021, NASEF will zero in on one aspect of the esports world: how to create the games your children love to play. Thousands of students have joined our Minecraft challenges. And millions of people play Fortnite. What goes into making a custom world in Minecraft? How can you use Fortnite Creative to build a game of your own? And how can you learn robotics in Unreal Engine? Join NASEF and itd developer partners for this exciting week of free livestreams, Coding with Cleverlike!

Hosts of Coding with Cleverlike

As a kid, Brian Dickman / Cleverlike, was fascinated with computers and worked hard to learn new skills. He ended up graduating college with a degree in Computer Science and working many years in the software industry. Now he owns a company that focuses on creating games and technology education content. His company partnered with NASEF to produce the custom world used for Farmcraft.

Livestream Schedule

Monday, December 6, 2021 (5:30pm - 7:00pm Mountain Time)

Hour of Code in Fortnite Creative - Explore several Hour of Code activities created by Cleverlike Studios for Epic Games. This session will include a full walkthrough of one of the Hour of Code activities.

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 (5:30pm - 7:00pm Mountain Time)

Minecraft Hour of Code: TimeCraft - Join us as we play the new Hour of Code activity in Minecraft: Education Edition.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 (5:30pm - 7:00pm Mountain Time)

Creating a Game in Minecraft - Junior Solar Sprint World Creation - The team at Cleverlike Studios is making innovative new education experiences inside popular video games. The developers will share a current work-in-progress so students can learn more about the life of a game developer. Special Guest: Ace_Unhacked, Game Developer for Cleverlike Studios.

Thursday, December 9, 2021 (5:30pm - 7:00pm Mountain Time)

Learn Robotics in Unreal Engine - The team at Cleverlike Studios is working with Epic Games to create a new robotics learning platform inside Unreal Engine. It will launch with a full asset kit and five Hour of Code activities for teaching Introduction to Robotics. This exciting session will be the first public preview of the project that will be shipping in Spring 2022. Special Guest: Steve Isaacs

HOW TO JOIN

To join the livestream or access the recordings, visit the Cleverlike Studios’ YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/cleverlike