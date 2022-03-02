The UC Revolution: A to V, to “Zoom” Webcast - March 23rd

A must-attend webcast for AV/IT managers and directors, technology integrators and CIOs in enterprise, corporate, government. Live, New Era AV/IT webcast March 23, 2022, 2:00 p.m. ET

The UC Revolution
Today, a truly unified communications infrastructure including endpoints, software, and agnostic platforms is essential.  The new role of room scheduling, people counting and device usage, to revamped ideas of unified communications and standardization, and digital signage. What AV/IT solutions are available, and which ones can be migrated to work in the cloud.

The new endpoints – all-in-ones, phones and more

Managing audio and video in the cloud

Ensuring intelligible audio near and far

Auto-tracking video cameras

+ Conferencing platforms

+ Collaboration & presentation systems that shine in the cloud

+ AV over IP – the time has come

