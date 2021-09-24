TD SYNNEX Engineers Attending to InfoComm 2021 to Refresh and Renew Credits

Tim Albright of AV Network partner AVNation interviews Sandi Stambaugh, senior vice president of product management at TD SYNNEX, who discusses the reasons her company's engineers are attending InfoComm 2021.

“It’s been a while since our folks have been able to get their hands on gear and understand the ins and outs of the technology beyond a virtual environment,” Stambaugh said. “As an engineer, being able to spend more than 30 minutes or an hour on a lunch and learn asking the technical questions, working with their counterparts in the industry, and to learn how to best integrate technology” are additional reasons the TD SYNNEX team attends the InfoComm show.

The engineering team goes for training and CTS classes to renew credits they need throughout the year. “They spend a lot of time in training during InfoComm,” Stambaugh said. “And then we just feel like it's a perfect place to go and connect and learn more about this constantly evolving world that we're all in in the technology space. And the networking's kind of fun too.”

For the complete interview, check out the video below.