Intel on What to Expect at InfoComm

If there is a lesson that comes out of the pandemic, it’s that uncertainty is a certainty and flexibility is a crucial asset in our collaboration tools. Monolithic solutions come with a high level of risk in a world where unpredictable needs frequently arise. The ideal collaboration solution delivers broad utility and fluid adaptability, giving organizations the agility to react quickly to a changing landscape.

RELATED: Intel Unite Review

Out of the box, the Intel Unite solution excels across use cases but can also be quickly adapted to address changing needs. Off-the-shelf apps provide just-in-time tech while its open architecture and publicly available SDK lets developers craft custom solutions. Wireless connectivity and BYOD compatibility not only add to this flexibility, but also reduce potential infection from shared devices and adapters.

(Image credit: Intel) Brian Cockrell, Intel Unite solution product owner and co-founder shares what to expect from Intel during InfoComm 2021.

The Intel Unite solution had these qualities before the pandemic. Recent updates have directly targeted the challenges created by COVID-19.

The pandemic has caused the use of UC apps to explode, spurring Intel to prioritize expansion of its UC integrations to include Microsoft Teams. With the Intel Unite solution, UC sessions are hosted by a room hub, but launched and managed from client devices, eliminating multiple logins while delivering a native UC experience. Remote participants see what in-room participants see—simultaneous presentations from multiple participants.

Occupancy-sensing capability (coupled with optional sensors) can help enforce COVID-19-related policies, guide infection reduction strategies, and facilitate a phased return to in-person meetings.

RELATED: Crestron Named 2020 US IoT Solutions Alliance Partner of the Year by Intel

Patient Sight is an in-patient telehealth app that lets caregivers observe and communicate with patients using high-resolution audio and video. The benefits of virtual bedside check-ins include reduced exposure to infectious diseases, reduction in the toil related to PPE, and potential increases in patient satisfaction.

Looking beyond the pandemic, the ability of the Intel Unite solution to evolve will play a crucial role in future-proofing collaboration.

InfoComm booth - 2501