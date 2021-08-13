Intel Unite Review

The Intel Unite system is a simple, powerful, and versatile conferencing and collaboration solution. It allows users to create a scalable conferencing solution with a standard PC—so long as that PC is an Intel I5 or better for the advanced video encoding features it provides.

Deploying this system could not be easier. Once the software is on the PC that will be hosting, all that is needed is to install the Intel Unite app on any device that you want to have participate and type in the number displayed on the screen to join. However, you must be on the same network as the device to communicate.

But ease of use isn’t the only advantage of using this system. Most collaboration systems require some sort of internet connectivity, or may even open the network up to intrusion if the security is not properly configured. The Intel Unite system does not have this problem, as no internet connection is required to operate it and your company’s existing IT policy should treat it the same as any other PC.

The system also allow you to transfer files between users, even if one is using Linux and the other is on an iPhone. It does this by creating a temporary local file server. After the meeting ends, the system purges the data from any uploads that happened during the meeting. I’m not aware of any other conferencing system that allows file transfers between meeting members without some sort of cloud connection. In most security-concerned organizations. this convenience would be a feature that would have to be prevented. But the way that Intel Unite handles it does not expose secure data to outside sources, which meets the security standards of most organizations. It’s more secure than emailing it as an attachment. Potentially even more secure than network storage.

Educational environments will also love the Unite system because it is easy to install and easy to use. It allows the moderator to preview content before being published to a large screen, helping prevent any potential class clown from hijacking the class. Most importantly, it’s inexpensive compared to other solutions. Users may already have the hardware needed and would simply require an annual subscription.

Integration to existing collaboration structures is also easy; it can be used as an endpoint for software like Teams or Zoom, or used as a standalone system—or even a portable collaboration solution. It supports all the peripherals that a standard computer would, and with the correct PC, could have up to eight displays running. There isn’t a finite limit to the number of users that can connect, either—making it ideal for lecture halls where the users would like to stream the content directly to their phone or computer.

The Intel Unite system can be customized to solve a large variety of problems and special use cases. The hardware being a standard computer gives it far more flexibility than any proprietary system ever will have, and it helps that users are not introducing a new device that the IT department will be resistant to supporting.

Bottom line: It does not even seem possible to simplify a collaboration system further than this.