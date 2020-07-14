Crestron Named 2020 US IoT Solutions Alliance Partner of the Year by Intel

Crestron was recently awarded the 2020 US Partner of the Year by Intel in the program’s IoT Solutions Alliance (ISA) category.

The Intel Partner of the Year awards honor partners that demonstrate excellence and the highest standards in technology innovation, go-to-market strategy, sales growth, and marketing.

Crestron received the award for its outstanding achievement in co-marketing through the launch of The Crestron Collaboration Solution, an Intel IoT Market Ready Solution.

“Crestron is honored to be recognized by Intel as a 2020 U.S. Partner of the Year as a result of our multifaceted, dynamic marketing campaign and the introduction of The Crestron Collaboration Solution,” said Anthony Gomez, executive vice president, enterprise solutions and business development at Crestron. “We are committed to setting the highest standards of excellence in technology, innovation, sales, and marketing—and are thrilled to engage with Intel year after year to develop solutions that accelerate and drive revenue for its business. We look forward to collaborating with Intel to bring new technologies to life for customers in the years to come.”

“Crestron launched a valuable and intelligent collaboration solution incorporating Intel’s edge AI technology,“ added Farshid Sabet, general manager of edge and AI markets, Internet of Things Group at Intel. “I congratulate Crestron on this well-deserved Partner of the Year award.”

