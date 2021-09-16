Enterprise Connect Cancels In-Person Event—Goes All-Virtual

On September 16, 2021, Eric Krapf, general manager and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect, announced online that, "For the first time ever, the Enterprise Connect program will be online in its entirety, and free to everyone.

In his article, Krapf said,

"So the bad news is that the leadership of Enterprise Connect has decided that, because of the ongoing issues around COVID-19, we’re transitioning our 2021 event to all-virtual. The good news is that, for the first time ever, we’re going to be running the whole program online and making it available for free to everyone.

That means you can tune in the week of Sept. 27 and find our entire conference program, more than 40 objective, vendor-neutral sessions, available for the viewing. That includes sessions like the incredibly detailed and valuable Cisco vs. Microsoft vs. Zoom comparative analysis session that Brent Kelly of Kelcor and Phil Edholm of PK Consulting put together every year. The program also includes our video/AV track, great contact center content, the results of a brand-new, big Omdia research survey on Future of Work, and tons more.

(A quick note: This had to be a pretty fast move on our part, so we’ll have the online schedule updated by the end of the week to show exact timing for sessions. But the descriptions you see online are what you’ll get when you tune in.)"

Read the full article here.