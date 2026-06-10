InfoComm 2026 Impulses: How Ross Video Helps Immersive Live Productions and AVIXA TV

We are just days away from InfoComm 2026 opening its doors at the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 13-19. Consider this your show prep 101. SCN gets you ready for the show, taking you behind the scenes, and allowing several exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and provide an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

[Products, Sessions, Insights: InfoComm 2026 on AV Network]

Today, Scott Bowditch, VP Sales, North America, Matrox Video, talks the importance of experiential technologies that combine LED environments, virtual production, and unified control workflows, and more.

(Image credit: Matrox Video)

SCN: What is your company’s story at InfoComm this year?

Scott Bowditch: Ross Video is showcasing how organizations can create, manage, and scale immersive live productions through one unified control platform, connecting corporate communications, event productions, and experiential technology workflows into a seamless experience. This year also highlights Ross Video’s ongoing partnership with AVIXA TV Studio where Ross technology powers a live, virtual corporate studio environment for demonstrations, interviews and content creation.

SCN: Why is InfoComm such an important show for you and your company?

SB: InfoComm is a key opportunity for Ross to strengthen relationships with system integrators, consultants, and end users while demonstrating how our technology powers high impact live experiences across all Broadcast AV and Sports and Entertainment markets. Between the Ross booth and our ongoing partnership with AVIXA TV Studio, attendees will experience an integrated live production workflow powered by Ross solutions including Vertex, Carbonite Ultra, XPression, Voyager, camera motion systems, and LAMA Audio showcasing how organizations can simplify complex productions while delivering high quality content experiences.

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SCN: What do you expect the buzz to be on the InfoComm 2026 show floor?

SB: We expect strong interest around experiential technologies that combine LED environments, virtual production, and unified control workflows to help organizations deliver more engaging live audience experiences. We also expect continued industry focus on integrated AV ecosystems, interoperability and simplified production workflows as customers look to deploy scalable solutions in any live event environment across all markets.