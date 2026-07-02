Supplying Cloud-Based Communications for SaxaVord Spaceport

Clear-Com has provided Gen-IC virtual intercom, its cloud-based voice communications system, for SaxaVord Spaceport, the first fully licensed vertical launch spaceport in Europe.

SaxaVord Spaceport is located at Lamba Ness on the island of Unst in the Shetland Islands, and is developing infrastructure and critical services to support future orbital test flights. The site has secured Spaceport and Range licenses from the Civil Aviation Authority and is designed to support small rockets delivering payloads into low Earth orbit.

Gen-IC has been deployed to support the spaceport’s ground control center. The system includes a 32-user license supporting PCs located within the control center, mobile devices operating on-site and off-site, and remote access for operators who require connectivity beyond the facility.

(Image credit: Clear-Com)

“Reliable communication is essential to safe and efficient launch operations,” James Withey, senior systems consultant engineer, CC Sales UK at Clear-Com said. “Gen-IC lets SaxaVord’s teams and visiting payload operators connect instantly from any location, while giving administrators the control and scalability needed to support evolving mission requirements.”

The system allows range administrators to remotely add, manage, and remove users, as well as assign voice loop communication keys as needed. This enables rapid reconfiguration of user interfaces to support visiting payload teams and changing operational requirements.

An on-premises voice recording system is also included, capturing audio from eight dedicated voice loops via a Clear-Com LQ eight-channel interface. The system provides storage and playback capabilities to support operational review, health, and safety requirements, as well as training.

Future expansion may include integration of tactile control hardware and the site’s radio network through additional interfaces.