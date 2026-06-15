Cindy Got a New Suit for InfoComm 2026

On Wednesday, June 17, at 9 a.m. PT, the doors to the show floor of InfoComm 2026 will open, and I can hardly wait!

This year, I will be channeling a stormtrooper as I sprint from meeting to meeting, traversing the North and Central Halls packed with more than 800 exhibitors. I’m excited to see the new products and solutions I have been privy to during NDA interviews and the many more embargoed press releases our editors have received.

And of course, seeing people in person is absolutely the best. We've got such a great community.

The AVT Guide

Because the AV Technology Guide to InfoComm contains a great deal of embargoed information, we're putting this together at the 11th hour. I've just finished proofreading the final pages, which represent the biggest Guide that I have worked on since starting with AVT in 2014.

More than 100 exhibitors are represented through interviews with CEOs and product managers about company roadmaps and the strategies that led to the products and solutions we'll all see on the show floor. The Guide will be released on June 17 at 9 a.m. PT.

You’ll see some common themes that have been a thread for several years. Ease of use, flexibility, and scalability have been the cornerstones of our industry. New and evolving standards hold the promise of interoperability, and then there’s AI.

Is AI ushering in a new convergence for our industry? It is certainly a disruptor, the likes that I don’t think we’ve seen before, and we’re at the precipice. Last InfoComm, most manufacturers were talking about how they were planning to implement AI, and some had solutions. This year, there’s hardly a manufacturer that hasn’t embraced AI in some way, whether through a partnership, creating AI-enabled products, or delivering solutions that work seamlessly with AI platforms.

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After the conversations we had with executives to compile the guide, the products that were submitted for it, plus reading the hundreds of Best of Show at InfoComm entries (another record-breaking year), I am excited for the year ahead.

Best of Show

As always, we hire end-users, integrators, and consultants to anonymously judge new products on the show floor. In many cases, two judges will weigh in on a new product. At the last minute, we needed to hire more judges, because we got so many more entries than in previous years. All the judging is done on the first day of the show, and the editorial team stays up all night tabulating and evaluating the comments to announce the winners on Thursday morning.

3 Quick Tips

Airport Badge Pick-Up: Skip lines at the convention center and pick up your badge at the airport at these locations: Terminal 1 Baggage Claim (Across from the Starbucks), or at Terminal 3 Baggage Claim (Near Door 51)

First Time Attendee Guide: AVIXA has put together this handy guide for first time attendees. It’s invaluable!

A New Yorker Approved Deli: While the show floor occupies the North and Central Halls, the sessions and association meetings are being held in the West Hall. If you’ve got a hankering for New York-style deli, Future’s Adam Goldstein highly recommended Siegel’s Bagelmania. Located adjacent to the West Hall on Convention Center Drive, the massive 10,000-square-foot Jewish deli is legendary in Vegas. Hours: Sun-Sat 6:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Kudos to the Las Vegas Convention Center

In January 2026, LVCC opened its newly renovated North and Central Halls. Music to my ears: A climate-controlled indoor concourse now connects the North and South Halls, letting attendees move across the massive 200-acre campus entirely indoors. Dry heat or not, I don’t like the heat, and my new stormtrooper suit isn’t air-conditioned.