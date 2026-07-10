The Right Sound System Can Elevate Hospitality and Events. Here's How

Crowne Plaza Adelaide Mawson Lakes officially opened as northern Adelaide’s first premium full-service hotel. Anchored by a dramatic 46-foot-high atrium, the hotel offers four purpose‑built conference and event spaces totaling 4,758 square feet, including the Shoalhaven Ballroom and pre-function areas, supporting up to 250 guests. Integration firm Corporate Initiatives designed and deployed a venue-wide audiovisual system centered on JBL Professional loudspeakers and Crown amplifiers.

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Combining contemporary hospitality spaces with integrated event infrastructure, the hotel was built to support a wide range of corporate meetings, functions, and social gatherings while allowing staff to manage the majority of AV requirements internally without dedicated on-site technicians. The installation spans more than 80 loudspeakers across reception, lobby spaces, restaurants, bars, conference facilities, public amenities and recreational areas, creating a consistent audio experience throughout the property while maintaining operational simplicity for hotel staff.

“Music creates an emotional connection,” said Faisal Sayed, general manager of Corporate Initiatives. “It sets the tone, energy and mood in every space. It supports the brand experience, activates areas commercially and helps deliver seamless conferencing. A good sound system is fundamental.”

A venue‑wide JBL Professional audio solution, powered by Crown amplifiers, were deployed throughout the reception, lobby, bar, restaurant, atrium, balcony, gymnasium, elevators and function spaces. 14 JBL Control 16 ceiling loudspeakers installed throughout reception, lobby and amenities areas, while 25 JBL Control 18C/T loudspeakers support ballroom spaces, the gymnasium and additional high-traffic zones. Three JBL Control 24CT loudspeakers provide coverage within elevator areas, and 20 JBL Control 65 pendant speakers selected for the hotel’s bar, restaurant and reception environments. 20 JBL SLP14 surface mount loudspeakers deployed throughout the balcony and the venue’s 14-meter-high atrium space, while four JBL 8128 in-ceiling loudspeakers support select gym and reception areas. The system is powered throughout by Crown amplifiers, providing centralized control, reliable operation and scalable zone management.

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

“We’re working closely with IHG on standardizing audiovisual platforms across its hotels,” said Gayan Dias, strategic relationships manager at Corporate Initiatives. “JBL offers the versatility we need, from indoor to outdoor applications, and when paired with Crown amplifiers, it provides the zoning sophistication and reliability hotels require.”

One of the hotel’s primary goals was to create conference and function spaces that could operate independently without requiring extensive external AV support. The integrated system allows guests to host presentations, meetings and events using built-in microphones, displays and sound reinforcement already configured within the venue.

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“Most clients only need a microphone, a lectern, and a screen,” said Amy Davies, director of marketing and sales at Crowne Plaza Adelaide Mawson Lakes. “What sets our spaces apart is that all the technology is already there. Guests can host professional events without bringing in external AV or additional equipment.”

The project also emphasized the role of background music in shaping guest experience across hospitality environments. Different playlists, voicing profiles and volume levels were configured for specific spaces throughout the hotel, allowing audio to adapt naturally between dining, conferencing and social settings.

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

According to Nick Screen, VP and GM, HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC, hospitality venues increasingly require systems that balance audio performance with operational simplicity. “Hotels today need AV systems that are powerful and flexible, but also intuitive for non-technical staff,” said Screen. “A unified ecosystem like JBL and Crown allows venues such as Crowne Plaza Adelaide Mawson Lakes to move seamlessly between conferencing, events and social settings while maintaining a consistent guest experience.”

More than a year after opening, Crowne Plaza Adelaide Mawson Lakes continues to expand its appeal beyond business travelers, attracting sports groups, leisure guests and private events. With integrated JBL Professional loudspeakers and Crown amplifiers supporting conferencing, hospitality and public spaces throughout the property, the hotel has established a flexible AV foundation capable of adapting to evolving operational and guest demands.