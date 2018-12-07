AVIXA Focuses on 'What's Next' in Higher Ed and Enterprise AV With Conference Program at ISE 2019

AVIXA will host two half-day conferences at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019, Feb. 5-8 at the RAI Amsterdam. The events will take a deep dive into the topics of AV solutions for higher education and enterprises, respectively, with content to help attendees implement innovative technology experiences.

"Our conference program for ISE 2019 features a wide range of experts who will offer their unique perspectives on AV's role in enhancing higher education and enterprise spaces," said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. "In forums like this, when brilliant minds are gathered, the dialogue and ideas shared are never predictable and always fascinating. We're excited for attendees to participate in these interactive sessions that will push the AV conversation forward."

The conference "What's Next...Higher Education Integrated Experience Design" will focus on the transformation in the design of learning and collaboration spaces across college campuses. Held in partnership with the European University Information Systems (EUNIS) and Standing Conference for Heads of Media Services (SCHOMS), the conference takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Moderator Dr. Gill Ferrell, lead consultant for Aspire, will guide attendees through the discussion, with expert speakers lending insights and real-world examples.

Ferrell will be joined by James Rutherford, learning spaces specialist, and Dom Pates, educational technologist, both of City, University of London, who will highlight different perspectives of approaching learning spaces for face-to-face teaching. Also joining the conference, from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, are Scott Menter, CTS, manager of classroom technology services, and Frank Alaimo, audio visual systems specialist. The pair will share their experience building an enterprise AV/IT system in a higher education environment.

In an additional session, Thierry Koscielniak, chief digital officer at CNAM, president of Le Comité des Services Informatiques de l'Enseignement Supérieur et de la Recherche, and EUNIS board member, will show attendees how to create 360-degree augmented reality content for higher education. Sean Wargo, senior director, market intelligence at AVIXA, will round out the conference with fresh research insights into the higher education field.

On Wednesday Feb. 6, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., in partnership with the AV User Group, "What's Next... Enterprise AV Integrated Experience" will focus on how to create value in an organization by concentrating on the customer experience. Owen Ellis, chairman of AV User Group, and Greg Jeffreys, director and consultant at Visual Displays Limited, will moderate a panel discussion exploring how the end-user experience is enhanced when the environmental elements within the workplace are harmonized with technology.

Ellis and Jeffreys will be joined by Martin Kemp, program manager at Google. Kemp leads the company's room experience engineering team, which is responsible for developing UX-based, standardized meeting-room designs that can be deployed consistently across Google's nearly 20,000 meeting rooms. Also on the panel is Neil Martin, video development manager at Fidelity Investments, who has also worked for Credit Suisse and Barclays in his audiovisual career. In addition, Stephen Stringer, partner of Sandy Brown Associates LLP, will share his experience with both acoustics and building services, and Lisa Perrine, Ed.D. experience designer, communication strategist, CEO at Cibola Systems, will offer insight based on her design thinking and workplace experience design know-how.

The AVIXA conferences take place in Room E102 at the RAI. Attendees will earn four renewal units for the Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) designation. Tickets are available at the Early Bird Rate of €175 until Jan. 8, 2019, and AVIXA members are also eligible for a discount.